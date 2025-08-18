Josh Simons MP: Exciting News for Wigan and Leigh College

I know lots of families will have spent the last few weeks really nervous for results days. These days are both exciting and nerve-wracking, with a lot of young people wondering what lies ahead for them.

One industry that is going through a real boom and should be in the mind’s eye of plenty of those receiving their results and figuring out their next steps is construction.

And now, thanks to this Labour government, young people across Wigan will have access to brilliant opportunities to train in this crucial, growing sector right on our doorstep.

Wigan and Leigh College is becoming a Construction Technical Excellence College – one of ten colleges, in every region of our country, backed by a £100 million investment to help young people into well-paid jobs, support the construction sector and deliver our commitment to build 1.5 million homes as part of Labour’s Plan for Change.

Josh visiting the College

This is a huge moment for Wigan’s future - for kids and young people, adults who want to retrain or upskill. Wigan and Leigh College is a jewel in our borough and it will now become a jewel across the North West, driving growth and jobs in our towns for decades.

The colleges will form a national network of excellence, built on cutting-edge resources, expert teaching, and strong employer partnerships.

At Wigan and Leigh College, young people will get the high-quality construction training they need to get a good job, and employers will find the skilled workforce they need to grow. I've visited a number of times, and every time, I'm so impressed and excited about the teaching happening there.

That’s how we can tackle skills shortages, unlock opportunity and build the homes this country needs. I know that people in all the towns I represent want to build careers and livelihoods in skilled occupations: connected to our community and making a real difference with complex, skilled work.

Josh visiting an area of the College focussed on bricklaying

That’s why we’ve already started to cut red tape and make life easier for young people and employers. We’ve announced new foundation apprenticeships that will open the door to industries like construction to people who wouldn’t otherwise have considered it.

We’ve cut the minimum length of an apprenticeship so people can get their foot in the door of a new career more quickly, and we’ve put the power into employers’ hands to decide what English and maths qualifications their adult apprentices need, so that people can complete their apprenticeship without getting stuck in a doomloop.

We’re already starting to see all of this bearing fruit: apprenticeship starts, participation and achievements are all up on last year. 6 This isn't tinkering around the edges. This is fundamental reform designed to make the system work better for apprentices, for employers, and for our economy.

People often ask why it matters who’s in power in Westminster. This is why. A Labour government has backed Anna Dawe and the fantastic team to put Wigan, Leigh, and the towns I represent at the heart of our country’s growth.

Now, our people can become the bricklayers, electricians, plumbers, and construction workers ready to build our future.