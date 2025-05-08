Kerry's classy moves are dancing across continents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was born on the millennium with occasional dance classes bringing new rhythm to some church halls...

But today it's known across Europe - and even Africa.

Principal Kerry Devine soon found that her “embryonic” school quickly outgrew such modestly sized, but welcome, accommodation.

And Dancesteps by Kerry Devine soon moved into its own custom-tailored Standish Studios at the foot of Bradley Lane, where it is still based to this very day.

Pensioners take part in ballet lessons, Silver Swans, for over-55s, run by Kerry Devine, here pictured in 2018

This month marks a special anniversary - Dancesteps celebrates a quarter of a century.

Now running six days a week for 10 hours a day, it offers tuition in a wide range of dance styles, from ballet, tap and acro, to full on musical theatre, to name but a few.

And classes for all ages ...indeed from toddlers to their grand parents.

The dance school hosts regular exam sessions with the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance.

And all dance steppers are invited to perform in shows every other calendar year.

A ground-breaking ballet/fitness class for Over-80s - The Silver Swans - has earned Kerry a whole new enthusiastic following.

For the past five years, the Principal has been a lecturer for the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD), training dance teachers nationally and indeed, internationally and across continents, in the specialist area of teaching dance to adults and older learners.

Kerry Devine has written and produced her own course for the RAD to deliver Silver Swans programme to dance teachers as far a field as South Africa, Slovenia, Scandinavia and Italy.

Kerry is also very proud to point out that over the years, many former students have successfully gone off to pursue careers in dance...

She said: "We now have past students coming along to bring their own children to classes, which is just lovely.

"Even the current teaching faculty are past Dancesteppers who started their initial dance journey as toddlers at Dancesteps, attended vocational dance colleges and then came back here to teach, which is wonderful to see.

"We host regular workshops and offer lots of exciting opportunities throughout the year."