Kids meet Curious Critters

By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th May 2025, 12:30 BST
Danny Jubb, owner of Curious Critters, brought a variety of creatures for children to meet at Standish Library, one of many events organised to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Standish Library.

Tots conquered any phobias to get up close with the visitors.

1. Curious Critters

2. Curious Critters

3. Curious Critters

4. Curious Critters

