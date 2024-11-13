Kings Award for Shevington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This long standing group in Shevington, Wigan, has been awarded the prestigious King's Award for Voluntary Service. As an umbrella group for the many activities run locally by volunteers, the Community Association promotes, celebrates and fund raises to support a plethora of activities.

The King's Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by volunteers who contribute to making life better for those around them. Shevington and District Community Association is one of a number of voluntary groups across the UK receiving this prestigious award - equivalent to an MBE.

Increasing participation, welcoming new ideas and reaching out to residents old and new, ensures that community spirit is alive and well in Shevington.Coffee Mornings, a Carers' support group, a Gardening Club and technology support are amongst the many activities promoted online and - most importantly - in the constantly updated Shevington Community Information Files which can be found in venues across the neighbourhood. Added to this there is a new 24-hour electronic information board installed in the centre of the village.

Chairperson, Elaine Ellams, said: “This award represents a tremendous achievement. By sharing information about the many activities and groups available locally, we reach out to everyone in our community, reducing loneliness and enabling very many friendships to develop.

"I am delighted that the work of so many fantastic local volunteers has been recognised.”

It is certainly no wonder that participation in community activities is growing in Shevington.