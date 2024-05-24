Knitting group in Wigan creates items for upcoming underwater world exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local knitting group is putting its skills to the test to create hundreds of items for an upcoming exhibition to teach local children the importance of caring for creation and looking after the world’s oceans.

The Salvation Army’s Knit and Natter group in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, come together weekly and are currently producing items for the church and charity’s summer exhibition exploring the wonders of the underwater world.

Crocheted octopuses, knitted starfish and sewn blankets that look like fishing nets will all feature in the exhibition alongside many other pieces. The Knit and Natter group is well underway in creating the handmade exhibits, of which they need hundreds, ready for the exhibition’s launch in July - and they are calling out for more knitters to help them.

Taking place at The Salvation Army’s church and community centre, located on Chapel Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, the Knit and Natter group meets every Thursday from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, for a contribution of £1.50, with all materials and equipment provided.

The Salvation Army's Knit & Natter group in Ashton-in-Makerfield create items for exhibition

Elaine Rogers, church leader of The Salvation Army in Ashton-in-Makerfield said: “Our knitting group brings members of our community together to socialise and use their current skills, learn new skills or just enjoy a bit of friendly conversation. It’s important that people that might struggle to find daily activities to fill their time can have access to a free and safe space to meet others and feel a part of something, boosting mental health and wellbeing while tackling loneliness and isolation at the same time.

“In our current sessions the group is working towards our summer exhibition which will encourage our local community to explore the underwater world and the impact our choices can make on the environment. We encourage anyone who wants to get involved to come along as we are in need of more volunteers and many more beautiful handmade with love pieces.”

The group, which has been running for three years, was created to combat loneliness and isolation in the local community, providing a safe space to meet people and make friendships while also learning a new skill or expanding on current ones.

