Labour announces candidate for upcoming by-election in Wigan Central

Adam Boon has been selected as the party’s candidate in the by-election for the seat on Wigan Borough Council – which will be held on Thursday, October 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born and raised in Wigan, Adam is committed to working hard to improve the lives of Wigan residents.

He said: “I’m incredibly grateful to the local members for selecting me. I’m not your typical candidate and that’s exactly why I’m standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For years, the Tories have decimated local services and left people in our town with fewer opportunities. But with Labour, we’re starting to see change. We need fresh perspectives in local decision-making and a real push to get the next generation investing in their communities.

Adam Boon, Labour candidate for Wigan by-election

“I’m from Wigan, I love our area, and I know we’ve a lot to be proud of."

After working in security and retail protecting the community, Adam became a truck driver, delivering to supermarkets and keep his community well-stocked. When the country stopped during the Covid pandemic, Adam did not.

He continued working throughout lockdown as a key worker, ensuring that shelves were full and families had what they needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his job, Adam is also a Colleague Voice Rep, proudly standing up for his fellow workers and representing them when they need support with union values of fairness, solidarity, and protecting others – at the heart of everything he does.

Adam added: “It would be an honour if you voted for me on 2nd October. I understand the challenges facing our town and working families face because I am one of you and see those struggles every day.

“I’m not here to do politics as usual – I’m here to bring energy, fresh ideas, and real accountability."

The by-election comes after Labour’s Cllr George Davies died suddenly after a short illness.