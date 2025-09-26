Laithwaite and Marsh Green are to receive £20 million as part of new Government fund with local residents getting the power to decide how it’s spent

Local Labour MP for Wigan, Lisa Nandy has successfully secured £2 million per year of funding over ten years for local residents in Laithwaite and Marsh Green.

As part of the new Pride in Place Fund the area, which covers all of Marsh Green and Laithwaite as well as large parts of Worsley Hall and Norley Hall, has been selected to pioneer a new way of deciding how public money is spent on local projects.

The funding can be spent in a wide variety of ways and is deliberately flexible. From local park improvements to fixing up derelict buildings or restoring a community centre the funding is designed to promote a stronger community and create thriving neighbourhoods. But most importantly the spending decisions are left up to residents.

Lisa Nandy MP, who campaigned for the funding, said: “Local people are always best placed to make decisions about how money is spent in their communities, and that is why I am pleased the Government has decided to do this differently by handing control to a board of local residents. This is a fantastic chance to make our neighbourhoods even better and I look forward to speaking with residents in Marsh Green, Laithwaite, Norley Hall, and Worsley Hall over the coming weeks to determine ways they can get involved and what they want for our communities.

"Getting an extra £2 million a year is a massive investment, and the ten-year timeframe will help provide stability and certainty for the local board when making decisions. Only by encouraging local people to come together and share their own ideas on how to spend the £20 million in total will ensure it is as successful as possible. All suggestions are welcome, and I cannot wait to see what they decide and will support them in making the most of this opportunity.”