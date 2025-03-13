Lansafe launches ‘Helping Wigan Thrive 2025’ to support local charities and community organisations - nominate now

For years, we have proudly partnered with a local charity through our Charity of the Year initiative. However, we recognise that impactful work extends beyond traditional charities. Community Interest Companies (CICs), trusts, and grassroots groups all play a vital role in making Wigan a better place to live and work. That’s why we’re expanding our support and launching Helping Wigan Thrive 2025.

We welcome nominations from any organisation that is based in Wigan and is dedicated to improving lives in the local area. Whether you run a charity, a CIC, a trust, or another type of community group, we want to hear from you.

You can nominate your own organisation or put forward one that you believe deserves recognition and support.By broadening our support, we aim to:- Increase the number of organisations eligible for assistance- Create more opportunities for meaningful collaboration- Deliver a greater impact for Wigan’s communities

Through Helping Wigan Thrive 2025, we hope to make a lasting difference in our local area, because when businesses and communities work together, everyone benefits.

If you know an organisation that deserves our support, we encourage you to submit a nomination. Let’s work together to strengthen Wigan and help our community thrive.

Entries for nominations are open to all, with no limit to the number of suggestions each person can make.

For more details and to submit a nomination, visit https://lansafe.co.uk/helping-wigan-thrive-2025/ or send an email to [email protected]

Nominations will close on March 31 and the announcement of the chosen community partner will follow shortly after.

2 . Contributed Members of the Lansafe team with members of Embrace Wigan & Leigh who were the winning Charity of The Year for 2024. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed MD Lee Roby with members of The Hamlet who we have supported in recent years. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales