Last chance to have your say improving ADHD support for children in Greater Manchester

There’s still time to make your voice heard in NHS Greater Manchester’s public consultation on improving services for children and young people with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

NHS Greater Manchester needs your views and ideas and you can take part right up until Saturday, 30th November.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how children’s brains function, influencing many aspects of their day-to-day lives. National estimates suggest that nearly 30,000 children and young people in Greater Manchester are living with ADHD.

It is recognised that waiting times are long, causing stress and anxiety for children and families, sometimes leading to worsening symptoms. There is also variation across the region with areas offering different levels of support. Parents and carers have also questioned the use of medicine in treatment plans without enough consideration for wellbeing and social support.

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “ADHD has a profound impact on the lives of children, families, and communities. We want to ensure that the services we provide meet the needs of children and their families, but we can’t do it without hearing directly from you. This is your opportunity to shape the future of ADHD support across Greater Manchester.

“Our priority is to make sure that children and young people who are most in need get help and support quickly and that all their wider needs are considered. We’re asking anyone who has been affected by ADHD to take part in this consultation. Whether you are a parent, carer, teacher, or healthcare professional, your input is crucial.”

NHS Greater Manchester is responsible for making decisions about health services in the city-region. It has worked closely with professionals from the NHS, schools, and social care, as well as families, children, and young people to understand the issues with services and where improvements could be made.

There are several ways people can get involved including completing a survey, joining a lived experience group, attending a focus group, or getting in touch via phone including text and email. To find out more visit the NHS Greater Manchester website. gmintegratedcare.org.uk/childrens-adhd-services/

Your feedback will directly influence how ADHD services are shaped in the future, but you must respond before the deadline of Saturday, 30th November. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference, have your say today.