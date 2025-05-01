Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown starts now for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Wigan. The charity’s much-loved event, which raise funds for life-saving research, returns to Haigh Hall on Wednesday, May 7 with a 7pm start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Greater Manchester, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

Last chance to sign up for Race for Life Wigan.

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across the region to join us at Race for Life. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting more active as the days get a little warmer. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Race for Life returns to Wigan.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK.

The charity was a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide. Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org or participants can sign up on the evening of the event for either a 5k or 3k option.