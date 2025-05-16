Late May Bank Holiday: Get To Know Where To Go For Health Advice

With another bank holiday coming up on Monday 26th May, NHS Greater Manchester is urging everyone to plan ahead and to ‘Get To Know Where To Go’ if you or someone else becomes unwell – helping keep weekend stress to a minimum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every bank holiday, NHS 111 sees huge increases in people getting in touch because they’ve run out of a prescription medicine because GP practices and pharmacies will have different opening hours over the late May bank holiday weekend (find full list of hours here). That’s why if you take regular medicines or repeat prescriptions, it’s important to make sure you have enough to last you the long weekend and to order them with as much notice as possible – by being prepared you can save yourself time and ensure NHS 111 is there for those who really need it.

For any minor health conditions and queries, going to your local pharmacy is an easy and convenient way to get expert advice. As well as ailments like headaches and hay fever, under Pharmacy First your pharmacist can now assess and treat seven more conditions including earache, sore throat and urinary tract infections without the need for a GP appointment or prescription. If your health issue isn’t one of the Pharmacy First conditions or something a pharmacist can already help with ( How pharmacies can help), you may be advised to see your GP. For full bank holiday pharmacy opening hours visit the Greater Manchester Bank Holiday Pharmacy Opening Hours page on the NHS Greater Manchester website: https://gmintegratedcare.org.uk/bankholidaypharmacy/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have pain in your mouth, teeth or gums, call the Greater Manchester Dental Helpline on 0333 332 3800. It is available 8am to 10pm every day, including weekends and bank holidays, for those who need urgent help when their dental practice is closed, or do not have a regular dentist. A charge may apply.

User (UGC) Submitted

Greater Manchester’s Urgent Eye Care Service can provide help quickly if you have a sudden change in vision, red or painful eyes or new flashes or floaters. The service is available throughout the week including evenings and weekends.

Go to Minor and urgent eyecare services to find an optician that is part of the service. This is not a walk-in service so always call first.

For mental health crisis support there are free 24/7 helplines covering Greater Manchester – just call NHS 111 and press 2 for the mental health option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you need support with contraception, many pharmacies are able to initiate oral contraception and to supply oral contraception for those already taking it. Many pharmacies also provide Emergency Hormonal Contraception (the ‘morning after pill’), in some cases free - check your local council website for more information.

If we get a spell of hot weather, there are health risks, so limit your time in the heat if you can. When outside, stay in the shade especially between 11am and 3pm, wear sunscreen, a hat and light clothes, drink water and avoid exercise or activity that makes you hotter. For more information visit NHS advice - How to cope in warm weather.

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester said: “It's always useful to plan ahead for common minor health conditions to help bank holiday fun continue. So as well as ensuring you have enough repeat prescription medication to last the weekend, make sure you also have a basic self-care kit at home to manage the symptoms of minor health conditions. This can include sun cream, painkillers, plasters, anti-diarrhoea tablets and antihistamines, all of which can be bought from your local supermarket or pharmacy.

“But if you need expert advice use NHS 111 online or call 111 to get assessed and be directed to the right place which may be a pharmacy or a walk-in centre. If you have a serious or life-threatening injury, go straight to A&E. The NHS is here for you if you need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Rafik Bedair, Chief Medical Officer at Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust (NCA) said: “Bank holidays are a time to relax and enjoy with loved ones, but they can also put extra pressure on our health services, making them busier than usual. That’s why we’re encouraging people to plan ahead, to stay well and avoid unnecessary stress. If you or a family member take regular medication, check your supply now and speak to your GP or pharmacy in good time. It also helps to know which local services are available and to use trusted resources like NHS 111, either by phone or online.

“A few simple steps can make a big difference – helping to ensure urgent care is there for those who need it most.”