Leigh Fish & Chip shop in top 50 takeaways in UK

Pennington Plaice in Leigh has been named as one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways 2025 – one of only three Fish & Chips shops in Greater Manchester to make the list.

Pennington Plaice Fish & Chips in Leigh has been named one of UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways

It follows two rounds of mystery dining visits by leading trade publication Fry Magazine in which judges meticulously inspected aspects including food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.

Fish & Chips at Pennington Plaice

With the pass mark set high at 96%, Pennington Plaice scored an impressive 98.4% with the mystery diner particularly praising the Quality of the food and service from the team.

Some of the positive comments from the mystery shoppers that visited Pennington Plaice.

“They were the best fish and chips that I have had this year”

“everything was excellent”

Pennington Plaice, Leigh

“ I would highly recommend this fish and chip shop to friends”

“This looks to be a happy and efficient team, who look to support each other and despatch a high number of takeaway meals to a large number of people”

Martin Gee, Owner Pennington Plaice, said: “it is a fantastic honour to be included in the top 50 Fish & Chip takeaways again, this is the second time we have made the list, and it shows that all our hard work sourcing the best ingredients, maintaining the consistency of the shop and products and giving great customer service is all worth it. The whole team is over the moon with this recognition of their efforts to keep our customers delighted.”

Commenting on their success, Reece Head, competition organiser, says: “It is with great pleasure that we congratulate Pennington Plaice on being one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways.

“Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resili-ence, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication. At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.

“Starting the year as award winners is a fantastic way for fish and chip shops to kick off 2025, setting the tone for a successful year ahead.”

Fry Magazine’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways is in its 13th year and sponsors include Frymax, Seafood from Norway, Pukka, KFE, The NFFF, 555 Amanda Roe, Central Foods, BD Signs & BDigital, Friars Pride, VA Whitley, Henry Colbeck, Superior Frying Fat, Kerry Foodservice and Drywite.

Contact details: Pennington Plaice: 120 Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1SJ