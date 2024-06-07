There’s a bar of course, often with cheaper prices than their High Street rivals.
But it doesn’t stop there – many social clubs provide live entertainment, Sky Sports and a function room, as well as other attractions such as bingo sessions – and you don’t always have to be a member. However, it’s best to check first.
There are many social clubs dotted around the Wigan area, but their sometimes unassuming exteriors or "off the beaten track” locations mean they are easy to miss.
Here is a selection of the highest rated ones, based on Google reviews.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.