Let the good times roll: Wigan's best social clubs, according to Google reviews

By Alan Weston
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
For people looking for something more than a trip down to the pub, a social club could be the answer.

There’s a bar of course, often with cheaper prices than their High Street rivals.

But it doesn’t stop there – many social clubs provide live entertainment, Sky Sports and a function room, as well as other attractions such as bingo sessions – and you don’t always have to be a member. However, it’s best to check first.

There are many social clubs dotted around the Wigan area, but their sometimes unassuming exteriors or "off the beaten track” locations mean they are easy to miss.

Here is a selection of the highest rated ones, based on Google reviews.

1. The Brian Boru in Ashton-in-Makerfield, the oldest Irish club in the United Kingdom, established in 1889.

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Rated 4.6 out of 5, based on 117 reviews

2. Newtown Working Men's Club, Anson Street, Wigan

Rated 4.6 out of 5, based on 117 reviews Photo: street view

Rated 3.9 out of 5, from 84 reviews

3. Whelley Labour Club, Northumberland Street

Rated 3.9 out of 5, from 84 reviews Photo: street view

Rated 4.3 out of 5, from 100 reviews

4. The Swinley, Coppull Lane

Rated 4.3 out of 5, from 100 reviews Photo: street view

