Lisa Nandy MP applauds new Wigan affordable housing project

On Friday 10 January, Secretary of State Culture, Media, and Sport, Lisa Nandy MP, visited a new affordable housing development within her Wigan constituency, located at the former St William’s Church site in Ince. The St William’s development, on Ince Green Lane, is an innovative collaboration between the charity Housing People, Building Communities (HPBC) and housing association Prima Housing Group, using HPBC’s sweat equity model - a unique part of the development of how the project builds a new community as well as new homes.

The site has been vacant since 2017, and in 2020, the Liverpool Roman Catholic Archdiocese approached HPBC to repurpose the former church and presbytery for affordable housing.

HPBC partnered with Prima Group to provide 27 new homes with the characteristic design preserving the church's 1911 Gothic-style architecture to retain its historic charm.

Securing £1.6 million from a combination of Homes England and Greater Manchester Combined Authority grant funding, Prima has invested £4 million to redevelop the church and presbytery into 13 apartments and build 14 new homes in the grounds of the former church.

Lisa Nandy MP chats with home partners from the St William's development, in the renovated Presbytery.

Using HPBC’s unique sweat equity model, home buyers, known as home partners, make a commitment to the work alongside the building contractors, Holmpatrick Developments. They undertake 500 hours of work - sweat equity – in exchange for a contribution equivalent of £10,000 towards their home deposit.

This allows buyers to enter the property market, where previously, it may have been difficult to raise such large amounts to secure a home deposit.

Accompanying Lisa Nandy MP to view the new development on Ince Green Lane in Wigan, was Councillor David Molyneux MBE, Executive Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Development and Regeneration, and Councillor Susan Gambles, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Housing and Welfare.

"Wigan's proud legacy shines here."

Lisa Nandy MP, standing with the home partners from St William’s development, HPBC Chair Rev Dr Shannon Ledbetter, Prima CEO John Ghader, and Cllr David Molyneux.

Lisa Nandy MP said, "The development here at St William’s is inspiring, especially in these challenging times. You've respected the community, its heritage, and its people, creating opportunities and building something truly special.

“Wigan's proud legacy shines here - quality homes that value the community and its future. As the government tackles the housing crisis, with a bold vision to build 1.5 million homes - the biggest house-building programme since the Second World War, this project in Wigan stands as a model: genuinely affordable housing that keeps people close to family and rooted in their communities.

“Thank you for showing what’s possible and for making a real difference."

Reverend Dr Shannon Ledbetter said, "We are deeply grateful to Lisa for helping share our story and to all our incredible partners who have come together to create a lasting community.

“Our charity’s ‘sweat equity’ model embodies hope and integrity, offering those in need a hand-up, not a handout. By contributing 500 hours of labour, home partners earn £10,000 towards their deposit, making homeownership attainable for those who might otherwise never dream of it.

“Inspired by the values of unity, support, and helping others - values championed by the late President Jimmy Carter, who was committed to the sweat equity model, we're working to provide affordable, accessible homes. We are incredibly grateful to Wigan Council for their commitment and support and for enabling the charity to be able to continue to build new communities in Wigan.

“This project isn't just about housing; it's about people coming together, caring for each other and building something beautiful. Together, we are creating a future grounded in hope, diversity and shared purpose."

Chief Executive of Prima Group, John Ghader said, "This is all about people, relationships and partnerships and the shared commitment to do more.

“Home partners have worked side-by-side to assist the contractor who is building the homes they live in and it allows people who would otherwise not be able to afford a mortgage to get on the property ladder.

“With more support from lenders and government, this model has the potential to grow and have even greater economic and social value impact.”

Council leader David Molyneux said: “I have visited St William’s several times now, and the journey it’s been on really is inspiring, showing what can be achieved when we work alongside our communities.

“I’ve met some of the home partners who’ve worked so hard and have, in some cases literally, been part of building what is going to be a fantastic community in our borough.

"I am delighted that as a Council we have been able to work with Housing People, Building Communities, St William’s and our residents to make this happen.”