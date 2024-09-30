Local businesswoman wins ‘Focused on Growth’ award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local businesswoman and proud owner of swim school Puddle Ducks Lancashire, Jo Gribben, is thrilled to have won the Puddle Ducks ‘Focused on Growth’ award.

The award was presented to Jo at the Puddle Ducks annual conference earlier this year and is testament to her hard work and dedication. Recognising her commitment to running Puddle Ducks Lancashire over the last 14 years and providing award winning swimming lessons to families across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her time at the swim school, Jo has consistently ranked as the top performer in the Puddle Ducks network for customer growth, seeing her customer base grow by 236, overachieving her target by 192. This outstanding growth is what has led her to own the largest territory in the network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on Jo’s success, Puddle Ducks Co-Founder and Managing Director, Jo Stone, said: “It was an honour to present Jo with the Focused on Growth award, celebrating her ongoing commitment, as well as her success and achievements.

Local businesswoman and proud owner of swim school Puddle Ducks Lancashire, Jo Gribben

“Jo’s tireless efforts and visionary leadership have made a profound impact on the company and serves as an inspiring example to the wider network. Congratulations Jo!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to this, Jo commented: “I am so thrilled to have won this award. It’s an honour to receive recognition for my commitment to Puddle Ducks and the children we teach. Growing my business means I’m able to offer our swimming lessons to more local families which is incredibly rewarding.

“This achievement is not just a personal milestone, but a reflection of the incredible support from my amazing team here at Puddle Ducks Lancashire, thank you for all that you do!”

To find out more about Puddle Ducks Lancashire, and the swimming lessons they provide across the area, please call 01257 262622 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/lancashire.