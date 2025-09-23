Local college hosts future pathways workshop

West Lancashire College recently welcomed Loudspeaker, an inspiring organisation dedicated to helping young people find and use their voice.

Loudspeaker visited the college to deliver a series of in-person workshops called ‘Yellow Brick Road,’ aimed at empowering young people to explore their next steps in education, career, and personal development.

The workshops were designed to help students build confidence in making informed decisions about their future, identify their individual strengths, and gain practical insight into the pathways available to them.

Sessions also supported the development of critical thinking skills, preparing students for areas such as student finance, applications, and goal setting. Participants engaged in collaborative team activities and had the opportunity to strengthen their networking skills with peers.

Wendy Bennett, the Assistant Principal of West Lancashire College said: "We were delighted to welcome Loudspeaker back to our campus to deliver their Yellow Brick Road workshops, designed to empower and inspire our students. By providing valuable insights and fostering entrepreneurial confidence, these sessions not only support the development of future business leaders but also open meaningful pathways to long-term success.

"Our collaboration with Loudspeaker plays a key role in the NCG Guarantee, sponsored by City & Guilds, ensuring students are equipped with the essential skills and confidence they need beyond their vocational studies to prepare for their next steps.

"It was also great to welcome Krishna Parekh, Business Manager at City & Guilds, onto campus who was able to see first-hand the amazing impact these sessions have on our students.”

If you would like to find out more about the College and the range of courses available, please contact the team [email protected] / 01695 52300, or visit their website: www.westlancs.ac.uk