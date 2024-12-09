Local Heroes Bring Christmas Joy to Hundreds of Children in Wigan and Leigh

Daffodils Dreams is thrilled to share an incredible update on its 6th Annual Christmas Appeal. With just days to go before the referral deadline, the charity has already received an astonishing 845 referrals for its Christmas Eve bags—a significant increase from last year’s total of 486. This surge in support reflects both the rising need in the community and the overwhelming generosity of those rallying to make this Christmas magical for children in Wigan and Leigh.

“It’s heartwarming to imagine so many children feeling cosy and warm on Christmas Eve,” says Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams. “As they settle down in their new nightwear with sweet treats, the excitement and anticipation for Christmas morning will make their evening truly special.”

This year’s appeal, like every year before, wouldn’t be possible without the tireless efforts of the Daffodils Dreams team and the incredible support from family, friends, local businesses, and the wider community.

Maureen extends her heartfelt thanks:

Christmas Appeal packing

“I am so proud of the Daffodils Dreams team. We couldn’t do what we do without the incredible backing of our supporters—young and old—across Wigan and Leigh. What’s even more humbling is that people from outside the borough, who follow and love what we do, have also donated to our Christmas appeal.”

The Christmas Eve bags are filled with nightwear, bed socks, and sweet treats to ensure every child referred has a warm and memorable evening. For children identified as being in high need, additional toys, food hampers, and vouchers are included, helping to make their Christmas morning just as magical.

As the deadline approaches, Daffodils Dreams is still accepting donations. Every contribution, no matter how small, goes a long way in bringing smiles and joy to the children who need it most.

Let’s come together to ensure that every child in Wigan and Leigh has a Christmas filled with love, warmth, and joy. Together, we can make this Christmas unforgettable for the children who need it most.

How You Can Help

Donations of pyjamas, toys, sweet treats, and other items are still welcome and can be dropped off at:

Daffodils Dreams Boutique87-89 Wallgate, Wigan, WN3 4EA

For more information, contact Daffodils Dreams at 07896 811178