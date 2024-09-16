Local man visits war memorial every day for three years to raise awareness for veterans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jordan Gaskell is committed to “encouraging others to show their gratitude”.

A local man has visited Hindley Veterans Memorial Garden every day for the past three years to raise awareness for veterans.

Jordan Gaskell, from Hindley, visits the memorial ground daily as his way “of giving back to a community that do not receive enough gratitude for the sacrifices they make.”

“For me,” said Jordan, who works in security, “after all that our veterans have done for us, it’s a shame soldiers are left homeless and underappreciated. This small tradition of mine is therefore my way of giving back to them.”

Jordan outside Hindey Veterans Memorial Garden

Hindley Veterans Memorial Garden, which opened in 2021, was created by local volunteers and fundraised for heavily by Jordan, who is a keen supporter of Hindley Veterans, the Royal Navy Association, and the Royal British Legion.

“I have had a lot of family that have served in the military,” said Jordan, “and I find it frustrating how little is done to support or acknowledge our armed forces. My aim is to encourage others to show their gratitude, even if it’s by doing something minor.”

Alongside visiting Hindley Veterans Memorial Garden, Jordan has also devoted his time and energy into fundraising for various veterans’ charities, and events.

“In 2021, I walked 22 miles to Southport for Hindley Veterans, and in 2020, I did 100 squats every day for a month to raise money for the Royal British Legion,” he recalls. “But I mostly visit the Hindley Veterans Memorial Garden and the Hindley War Memorial at the Parish Church of St Peter Hindley”.

“I would like to strongly encourage others to do something to show their gratitude for veterans, and support veterans' associations," said Jordan. "It’s a shame veterans only get thought of on Remembrance Day and Armed Forces Day, and so I hope by spreading awareness they can be appreciated throughout the year as other charities are.”