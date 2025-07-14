Local partnership supports 2,000 Wiganers in one year

A Wigan-based care provider is celebrating a year’s partnership with the borough’s most notable anti-poverty charity.

Millennium Care, a family-run B-Corp-accredited provider with five homes in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, began working with The Brick in July 2024.

The Brick offers services to people who are at risk of or transitioning through homelessness, financial hardship or crisis.

Millennium’s main support has been through a monthly charitable donation. In recognition of the charity’s outstanding work, Millennium will continue its contribution, which supports the purchase of wholesale goods for the Food Community.

Kathryn Rimmer (Norley Hall Home Manager) outside The Pantry

Operating in the heart of Wigan, the Food Community offers members access to affordable food and provides them with valuable knowledge and additional services.

This contribution from Millennium has helped provide essential food for 14,535 shops.

Alongside this support, with the guidance and manpower of The Brick, Millennium Care have set up a food pantry of its own.

Situated at Norley Hall Care Home, the Pantry is open every Thursday afternoon. Since opening in August 2024, it has provided 517 discounted bags of shopping to the local community while raising £631 for the home’s residents’ fund through donations.

In total, 1,976 people have benefited from the partnership.

Keeley Dalfen, Chief Executive at The Brick, said:

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from Millennium Care over the past year. Their commitment has not only helped us stock essential food for our Food Community but has also extended our reach through the creation of a new pantry at Norley Hall.

“This partnership is a powerful example of what happens when local organisations come together with a shared purpose, to uplift, support, and nourish the community. Every discounted food bag, every conversation at the pantry, and every donation has made a difference. It’s a privilege to work alongside a team that truly understands the value of dignity, compassion and community. Together, we are rebuilding lives and offering hope where it’s needed most, and we’re looking forward to growing this partnership and deepening our impact in the year ahead.”

Aaron Greaves, Marketing & Communications Manager at Millennium Care, said:

“Through partnering with The Brick, we have been able to have a much larger impact in some of the communities we’re a part of. Having seen their work first-hand, we know what a vital role they play in the community, and we’ve been thrilled to support the Food Community.

“Without The Brick’s knowledge, expertise and kind volunteers, Millennium would not have been able to open and operate the Pantry at Norley Hall, which has served so many and will continue to do so.

“We look forward to working more with The Brick and helping them as they continue to rebuild and change lives for the better!”

Kathryn Rimmer, Home Manager at Norley Hall Care Home, said:

“The home is thrilled to have played a role in this partnership. The Pantry at Norley Hall has not only acted as a support network for our local community, but it has also been a badge of pride for residents, their loved ones and our staff team. To know that we are helping where we can is a rewarding feeling, and we are pleased to continue our support.”

To learn more about Millennium Care, please visit: www.millennium-care.co.uk