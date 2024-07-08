Local primary school receives Bronze Accreditation for being an emotionally friendly setting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the last 18 months, Leigh CE Primary School have been on a journey to become an Emotionally Friendly Setting. In January 2023, all staff attended training with the Educational Psychologist Service focusing on emotional wellbeing. The wellbeing of the children, staff and families had always been of the upmost importance to the school and following the training Leigh CE Primary School decided to embark on a project to ensure they truly are an Emotionally Friendly Setting.

The school have formed an EFS Champions team - members of staff who reviewed practices within the school and created an action plan to further improve the emotional wellbeing support available in school and how the school provide the wider community with the skills and strategies needed to enable them to support their own emotional wellbeing in the long term.

The action plan focussed on four key areas which contribute to the emotional health and wellbeing of the whole school community: staff wellbeing and ethos; whole school and classroom practice; assessing needs; supporting individual children and young people. As well as having designated Wellbeing Champions within the staff, the school have also created Wellbeing Ambassadors - a group of children who are committed to supporting their own and the wider school community's emotional wellbeing. Another group has also been formed - Young Interpreters.

These children work together to support children who are new to the school, in particular those who may have English as an additional language. One of the roles of the Young Interpreters is to help these new arrivals to feel a sense of belonging within the school. Together the school really is 'creating a better future'!

Leigh CE Primary School Pupil's Celebrating

Throughout the school's EFS journey staff accessed a number of training opportunities. These included two members of staff training to support staff mental health and a member of staff completed a Foundation qualification in Drawing and Talking Therapy, to support children within the school. Staff are looking forward to attending Lego Therapy training before they finish for the summer holidays.

The school has also been working hard to create strong links with the community. The school's first 'Chill and Chat' session was held in February 202- an amazing event where a range of agencies came together with families to offer and signpost to support available. A second event was held later in the year and was just as successful.

Attendees shared comments - 'All the stands were very useful and informative, and I picked up some great advice.'; 'There was a range of services to speak to. Lots of positive help available for those who need it.'; 'Extremely well organised and a very friendly atmosphere. Great to see so many families engaging.'. More 'Chill and Chat' events are planned for the next academic year.

In June 2024, a panel made up of representatives from a range of agencies, including the EP service, awarded Leigh CE Primary School the Bronze Accreditation for being an Emotionally Friendly Setting. Feedback from the panel stated:

Bronze Accreditation Award

'We are absolutely thrilled to announce that your school has achieved Emotionally Friendly Schools Bronze Accreditation following the panel held on 20th June 2024.

You are the 16th school within Wigan Local Authority to achieve this level. We recognise the hard work and commitment to whole school emotional health and wellbeing that has gone into preparation for this process. We acknowledge that working towards accreditation is a big task, involving many members of the team, and really appreciate the effort and time committed to it. A huge well done.

The panel were so impressed with the strategic, whole school approach which has been taken in school to promoting emotional health and wellbeing, and in particular enjoyed their well-organised and thorough visit to school highlighting all that you have been doing.

The evidence demonstrated a clear whole school commitment, with EFS integral to day-to-day classroom practice in school.

Some of the other notable strengths within your application include:

Staff feeling supported and passionate about wellbeing.

A supportive senior leadership team.

Use of safe spaces and wellbeing check-ins within the classroom.

The pupils being excited to be ‘Wellbeing Ambassadors’

Clear links with multi-agencies such as MHST.

Consideration for the wide range of cultures and family backgrounds that form your school community.'

Staff, children and the wider school community are all delighted to receive the accreditation and look forward to continuing to offer the high standards of support with emotional wellbeing.