Local strongman event to help fight homelessness across Wigan and Leigh

A grassroots fitness challenge with a heart is coming to Leigh this summer, as House of Grit & Glory hosts Leigh’s Strongest — a community-based Strongman and Strongwoman event raising funds for Wigan and Leigh’s charity, The Brick.

The Brick offers a range of services to people facing homelessness, poverty, or crisis.

From emergency accommodation and housing support to food provision and financial advice, The Brick is committed to helping people rebuild their lives with dignity, hope, and lasting change. Working across Wigan and Leigh, the charity ensures that no one must face hardship alone.

Taking place on August 10, the event welcomes competitors of all fitness levels and backgrounds. Entry is £10 per participant, with all proceeds going directly to The Brick’s vital work tackling poverty, housing instability, and hardship in the region.

The House of Grit and Glory

From crowd-pleasing events like tyre flips to the community food stalls and music, the day promises to combine grit, strength, and giving back.

“We’re proud to stand with The Brick to make real, positive change through local action,” said Michael from House of Grit & Glory. “This event is a celebration of the strength found not just in lifting weights — but in lifting up one another.”

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for this partnership. It’s events like these that remind us how powerful our communities are when they come together with purpose and compassion.”

Leigh’s Strongest – Lift for The Brick

Date: August 10

Time: 10am – 3pm

Location: House of Grit & Glory, 198 Chapel St, Leigh WN7 2DW

Entry Fee: £10 (participants) / Free (spectators, donations welcome)