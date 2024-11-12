Local swim school celebrates double award win

Jelli Award

The Jelli Swim Academy, who have lessons at Fitness First in Wigan, is thrilled to announce a remarkable double award win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy, who welcome children from as young as 3 months up to age 10, was recently awarded with a prestigious national award of Star Swim Provider of the Year 2024 and Swim Coach of the Year 2024 at the Bolton Health and Wellbeing Awards.

These awards celebrate not only The Jelli Swim Academy’s outstanding swim programs but also its commitment to supporting local communities and how they are consistently raising funds for various charities such as Tommys Baby Charity and BBC Children in Need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura, the company director, has guided the business to new heights. Her achievements are particularly inspiring, as she is autistic and struggles with the challenges that autism brings. Driven by a belief that every child deserves the chance to learn to swim, Laura has created an inclusive environment that helps build both skills and confidence in young swimmers.

Award Winners

“We’re incredibly lucky to work with such wonderful families,” says Laura. “It’s an honor to teach life saving skills to our swimmers, and I’m so grateful to my amazing team, Lynda, Ryan, Clare, and all of our fab pool helpers. Your hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed, and The Jelli Swim Academy wouldn’t be what it is today without each of you. I took over the swim school from My Mum just over 12 months ago who worked tirelessly to build an amazing reputation and it is an honour to continue her legacy.” Laura added “My autism doesn’t stop me from chasing my dreams and I want to show all young people with autism that your diagnosis does not define you and with the right support, you can achieve anything!“

The Jelli Swim Academy have pools in Wigan, Leigh, Bolton, St Helens, and Southport and they have recently reopened enrollment offering more children the chance to experience their award-winning lessons.

For more information on enrollment, visit thejelliswimacademy.com