Local veterans charity honoured to be finalist at prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Veterans into Logistics, a Greater Manchester based charity that trains and mentors Armed Forces veterans and service leavers into new careers as HGV drivers, has been announced as a Finalist in three categories at this year’s prestigious English Veterans Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is a Finalist for Employer of the Year, the charity’s General Manager and former British Army Major, John Harker MBE from Wigan, for the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the charity’s Founder and former Royal Artillery Airborne Gunner, Darren Wright from Middleton, for Inspiration of the Year.

Veterans into Logistics has been recognised for its vital work providing hundreds of Armed Forces service leavers and military veterans with fully-funded HGV driver training and into new logistics careers with their partners who include Asda, Mϋller UK & Ireland and Stobart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The English Veterans Awards celebrate highly successful Armed Forces Veterans who have made the transition from the Military to civilian life and rewards those who have excelled in their relevant fields and act as role models for future service leavers.

Veterans into Logistics General Manager, John Harker MBE

Darren Wright founded the charity in memory of his Army friend, Jamie Doyle. Jamie’s mum, Jayne Allen kindly said: “Six years ago I had the most traumatic news ever that my son, Jamie Doyle had died at his home. Jamie had served 22 years in the Royal Artillery, the latter as a Sergeant.

“My main concerns were that he came home safely from tours of Iraq, Afghanistan and others. I have never been the same person since that awful day, although I try to be. When Darren told me of his plans for Veterans into Logistics and that his first truck would be in memory of Jamie, I was so moved by his thoughtfulness and generosity.

“I share Darren’s values and am proud to call him a friend to me and our family. Darren inspires veterans by giving them hope and resilience as well as a huge step up into employment and civilian life. Thank you, Darren for being you. You are valued so much more than you will never know. You massively deserve this recognition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veterans into Logistics General Manager, John Harker MBE said: “Veterans into Logistics, myself and the charity’s Founder, Darren Wright are honoured to be recognised at The English Veterans Awards. There are some tremendous finalists in our categories and we’re delighted to be in such good company. We’re looking forward to attending the ceremony next week and meeting all the other Finalists.”

The English Veterans Awards celebrate highly successful Armed Forces Veterans who have made the transition from the Military to civilian life.

Winners of the English Veterans Awards will be announced at a special awards ceremony on the 23d October at the De Vere Wokefield.

For more information on Veterans into Logistics, visit: www.veteransintologistics.org.uk