Local volunteers awarded as Wigan and Leigh celebrates Volunteers’ Week 2025

WithYou in Wigan and Leigh has given local volunteers Martin Morley and Pam Hill awards for their work, as the UK celebrates Volunteers’ Week 2025.

This Volunteers’ Week 2025 WithYou - a national charity supporting more than 100,000 people with problems with drugs, alcohol or their mental health across England and Scotland - is celebrating the volunteers who are at the heart of their work.

In the last year 203 volunteers contributed 20,002 hours to their clients - and the charity is looking to hire more. Roles include offering a listening ear and advice, cooking in one of their cafes, or driving clients to appointments; and it all contributes to work that genuinely changes lives.

Pam said:

Martin Morley and Pam Hill

"During my own recovery journey at the Women's Prehab Group in Wigan, I positively experienced the invaluable support that the volunteers offered. This inspired me to train and become a volunteer myself, to work alongside some of our inspirational group facilitators and leads, to continue to offer that much needed support to others - helping them on their recovery journeys, sharing my lived experiences, as well as continuing my own journey.

“Together with the professional elements of recovery, we are talking, listening, laughing, crying, sitting, walking, gardening, painting, eating, exercising, connecting, applying mindfulness and stepping into nature ... the list goes on!

“To be nominated and receive an award for doing something that I really enjoy and get so much from personally is an added bonus. My volunteering experience so far has opened up a wide new range of opportunities for me as I embark on a new chapter in my life, and has introduced me to some fantastic people and new friends - all through the wonderful world of volunteering."

Her nominees said Pam always jumps at the chance to support both clients and staff, always puts the needs of others first, has a desire to help others and never wants anything in return.

Martin said:

“I never usually win anything so I’m over the moon. My experience of volunteering has been good for me, helping with my recovery as well as helping others with their addiction problems. As I have a few clients who I see weekly, I love it.”

Martin - who started volunteering after his own experiences - has been supporting recovery workers in delivering groups for clients, as well as working with some individual clients in their recovery journeys. His nominators said Martin is really motivated and committed to the clients, and their recovery journeys and treatment.

Ben Reynolds, head of volunteering and client engagement at WithYou, said:

“Every day, people walk through our doors facing some of the toughest moments of their lives. Because of volunteers like Martin and Pamela, they don’t have to face it alone. This Volunteers’ Week I want to say a big thank you to every single person who has given up their time to make a real difference in people’s lives.

“Our volunteers are at the very heart of what we do, and by working with us they gain new skills, confidence and connection, and insight into the workings of our services. Whether you've got a few hours a week or just want to learn more, we’d love to hear from you.”

Find out how you can get involved here - https://www.wearewithyou.org.uk/careers/volunteering