Long Standing Chair of Wigan & Leigh College Retires

Wigan & Leigh College has announced the retirement of Ann Harrison, Chair of Governors.

Ann has served on the college’s Governing Board since 2011 during which time she has led a variety of governance committees, most notably overseeing the audit and curriculum function of the college.

Ann took over as Chair of the Board in 2019, succeeding former Chair, Frank Costello. During her tenure the college has built a strong reputation as a specialist technical college and attracts students from across the region. In Ann’s final year the college has secured a campus renewal and rebuild at Parsons Walk and due to expansion, has opened a new facility, The Skills Academy.

Ann Harrison

Reflecting on her appointment as Chair of Governors, Ann said, “My vision for the college was to become the educational provider of choice for all in the Wigan and Leigh Borough. I especially wanted to work alongside the college to create life-changing opportunities for the people of our community. I would like to thank the senior team and all the staff who work so hard to make the college so successful and an anchor institution in our borough.”

In addition to her role at the college, Ann Harrison built an impressive career spanning nearly 30 years as Managing Partner and then Chairwoman at Stephensons Solicitors LLP. As the largest law firm in Wigan and one of the largest in the North West, Stephensons benefited from Ann’s leadership during her time at its Wigan Investment Centre office.

Raised in Worsley Mesnes, Ann was the first in her family to pursue formal education, a path that led her to become a qualified solicitor—her lifelong passion. Her career and personal journey have made her a respected figure in the legal field and beyond.

Ann’s contributions extend beyond her work at the college and Stephensons. She sits on the Board and is the Senior Independent Director at the Solicitors Regulation Authority and plays a key role as a Trustee and Secretary for Littleborough Arts Festival.

Anna Dawe, Principal of Wigan & Leigh College said: “The college, its students, staff and fellow governors have benefitted greatly from Ann’s exceptional leadership and governance. She has overseen an incredibly successful period for the college and leaves a legacy she can be very proud of. She has been part of the college for over 10 years and we are going to miss her very much but we wish her the very best for her retirement.”