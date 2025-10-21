Love wins: Life on the frontline at The Brick

James Leach-Holt, The Brick's Service Manager - Engage, talks to us about his role at the Wigan and Leigh charity.

Can you tell us a little about your role at The Brick and what a typical day looks like for you?

Honestly, there’s no such thing as a “typical” day. Most mornings begin in the dark, around 5am, when we head out to check on people who are rough sleeping. Those first few moments are always about safety, making sure someone is okay, asking if they need anything right there and then. Later in the day, I’ll often meet people in more relaxed spaces like cafés or libraries.

Those settings feel calmer and give us a better chance to connect on a human level. Alongside this, we’re constantly in touch with local businesses, services, and the council, because the last thing we want is for anyone to slip through the cracks. At its core, my role is about making sure people know they matter and that they don’t have to go through hard times alone.

What first inspired you to work in homelessness support, and what keeps you motivated?

For me, it all comes down to community. I’m proud to live in Wigan and Leigh, and I want others to feel that same pride and sense of belonging. Within our team, some people carry lived experience, others bring natural empathy and compassion, but we’re all united by the values of The Brick. What keeps me motivated is the knowledge that even the smallest act, a warm drink, a listening ear, or simply showing up, can give someone the strength to take their next step forward.

What’s the most rewarding part of your work?

It’s those moments when someone realises their own potential. You see it in the way they suddenly stand taller, speak with more confidence, or begin to believe in themselves again. Even if no words of thanks are spoken, you notice the relief, the pride, and the spark of self-belief. That shift, however small, is everything.

From your perspective, what are some of the biggest challenges people facing homelessness deal with day-to-day?

The hardest thing is the lack of independence and personal space. Even if someone has a bed for the night, there’s rarely a quiet moment to just breathe or be alone. That constant absence of privacy is draining in ways that many people never see.

Are there any misconceptions about homelessness you’d like to challenge?

Absolutely. Too often people think homelessness defines a person, but it doesn’t. It’s a circumstance, not an identity. We work with parents, graduates, professionals, people from every walk of life. Homelessness can happen to almost anyone, and it says nothing about someone’s worth.

What does dignity mean to you in the context of your work?

For me, dignity means recognising that people are the experts in their own lives. My role isn’t to take over but to walk alongside them, helping to break down barriers and point out choices. Real dignity comes when someone feels able to take the lead in their own journey.

Can you share an example of when you’ve seen hope shine through?

I’ll never forget one man we supported. He grew up without encouragement or role models, and substances became his way of coping. At first, he barely spoke and carried himself as if the world had already written him off. But with time and gentle steps, something shifted. He began to see that he had choices. You could literally see the light come back into his eyes. Watching him go from withdrawn to excited about new opportunities, that was hope in action.

How important is the local community in helping people move forward?

It means everything. We can help people get safe and stable, but it’s the community that helps them truly belong. Feeling welcomed in a café, being part of a neighbourhood or a group, that’s what turns shelter into a home.

What does the Love Wins campaign mean to you personally?

For me, love is the thread that runs through all of this work. We keep professional boundaries, of course, but at the end of the day we do this because we care. Many of the people we meet haven’t experienced much love or kindness, and showing them they matter can be transformative. Sometimes that simple act of care is enough to spark real change.

If you could share one message with Greater Manchester about homelessness, what would it be?

Homelessness doesn’t have one face. It can affect anyone, families, workers, people with responsibilities. It’s not who you are, it’s simply where you are at a given moment. If we keep raising awareness, offering help, and supporting services, we can build real and lasting solutions.

How does “Love Wins” capture the spirit of your work?

Because it’s true. Love really does win. Love builds trust, opens doors, and keeps hope alive. Whether it’s with the people we support, partner agencies, or our communities, love is the force that makes change possible.

To find out more about The Brick visit www.thebrick.org.uk