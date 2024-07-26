Luke Marsden column: Is Wigan safe?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Like many last week, I read with horror about another stabbing in our town centre, I watched even more horrified at the video of the incident that was circulating widely on Facebook. Was this really happening or was it a scene from a gangster film or even a Middle Eastern conflict? Sadly, it wasn’t, it was literally happening on our own doorstep.
Ironically, the next day I had to visit Market Street for my dentist appointment, my opening words to the receptionists were “Thank God I wasn’t stabbed on the way in” Can you imagine even having to face this just to get your teeth checked? The police are investigating the incident but what is clear, these are young men involved in this terrible ordeal. Many have begun to speculate that the fabric of our society is breaking down nationally and closer to home, Wigan is becoming unrecognisable. I now share this view.
What was a total blessing for Wiganers was to get away from the horrors of the town centre and to relive more nostalgic times with the recent concerts at Robin Park Arena. I couldn’t make any of this as they rudely clashed with my own birthday celebrations but friends who attended, loved them in spite of the traditional British summertime weather.
Even more concerning is that COVID19 seems to be back with a bang, I’ve been suffering for the last few weeks with very similar symptoms, I assumed I was just allergic to the dire weather but I know a few people who have now tested (where have they got these tests from?) positive. It is crazy to think that not three years ago, that test would’ve had me locked in my house for weeks on end, whereas now when my neighbour said to me “Maybe you’ve got COVID?” I shrugged and went about my day. I’m reluctant to use the ‘keep calm and carry on’ cliche but perhaps in light of the recent incidents in Wigan the only thing we can do, is what we’ve always done, just keep calm and carry on!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.