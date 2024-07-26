Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What the heck is happeneing in our town?

Like many last week, I read with horror about another stabbing in our town centre, I watched even more horrified at the video of the incident that was circulating widely on Facebook. Was this really happening or was it a scene from a gangster film or even a Middle Eastern conflict? Sadly, it wasn’t, it was literally happening on our own doorstep.

Ironically, the next day I had to visit Market Street for my dentist appointment, my opening words to the receptionists were “Thank God I wasn’t stabbed on the way in” Can you imagine even having to face this just to get your teeth checked? The police are investigating the incident but what is clear, these are young men involved in this terrible ordeal. Many have begun to speculate that the fabric of our society is breaking down nationally and closer to home, Wigan is becoming unrecognisable. I now share this view.

What was a total blessing for Wiganers was to get away from the horrors of the town centre and to relive more nostalgic times with the recent concerts at Robin Park Arena. I couldn’t make any of this as they rudely clashed with my own birthday celebrations but friends who attended, loved them in spite of the traditional British summertime weather.

Columnist Luke Marsden is worried about the future of Wigan