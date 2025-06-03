Lung health checks offered to more people in Wigan

More people in Wigan, who are current or former smokers are being offered an ‘MOT for their lungs’ from mid-June.

The NHS will be offering free Lung Health Checks which can help find lung cancer at an early stage when it is much more treatable to help save lives.

The quick checks – which will take place on board a mobile clinic parked up at Asda Golborne, Edge Green Lane, Warrington WA3 3SP.are for people who smoke or have smoked cigarettes or shisha and who are aged 55-74 years.

The checks are currently available for eligible people registered with the following groups of GP practices (in the LiGA Primary Care Network)

The low dose CT-scan that those who score a higher risk of developing lung cancer may be offered at the mobile clinic

Braithwaite Rd Surgery – WA3 2HY

High Street Medical Centre – WA3 3GS

SSP Health Limited Ashton Medical Centre – WN4 9SU

Golborne Surgery – WA3 3GS

A sign for the Lung Health Checks

Shahbazi Ss – WA3 3GS

Slag Lane Medical Centre – WA3 2EZ

Lowton and Platt Bridge Surgery – WA3 2AQ,

Bryn Street Surgery WN4 9AZ.

The Lung Health Check unit parked in a supermarket car park.

Eligible people will be invited by post or via text message when the lung health checks are in their area.

Lung Health Checks have already been offered to eligible people registered with a GP in the some other parts of Wigan as well as in Hindley and Leigh. The checks are being rolled out across Greater Manchester based on where they are needed most in a drive to help improve earlier diagnosis of lung cancer. They are due to come to more areas of Wigan and Greater Manchester in the future.

Dr Liam Hosie, a GP and Primary Care Cancer Lead for Wigan borough, said: “Lung Health Checks help the NHS to spot any lung cancer symptoms earlier, when it is much more treatable.

“If you’re registered with a doctor mentioned on the list from the Wigan area, are a smoker or used to smoke either shisha or cigarettes, you’ll be sent an invite through the post or via text message.

“Please do come along for your appointment. You’ll have a chat with a nurse and fill out a questionnaire to look at your risk. About half of the people who visit may also need a low-dose scan which we will also do on the truck.

“It will most likely offer you some reassurance. But it could save your life!”

Lung Cancer Screening is jointly organised by the Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.

The Lung Health Checks in parts of Wigan from 8am until 8pm Monday to Saturday from 11 June 2025. If you can’t make your initial appointment slot you can just call the booking line to rearrange.

So far more than 900 patients have been diagnosed with lung cancer as a result of the Lung Health Checks in Greater Manchester, however, almost 80% of these patients were diagnosed at stage 1 or 2 meaning they were more likely to be eligible for curative treatment.

People diagnosed with lung cancer at the earliest stage are nearly 20 times more likely to survive for five years than those whose cancer is caught late.

For more information about Lung Cancer Screening, please visit www.mft.nhs.uk/lunghealthcheck

If you have concerning symptoms you should speak to your GP who will be able to refer you for tests if needed. You can read about symptoms of lung cancer here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/lung-cancer/symptoms