Manager of Wigan borough shopping centre walks for local charity
Karen completed the walk in memory of her uncle, Brian Cullen who passed away at the hospice aged 51
It costs Wigan & Leigh Hospice more than £6.7million each year to run its services, with two-thirds of this needing to be made up through the hospice shops, donations, and fundraising events such as this midnight walk.
Speaking about the event, Karen said: "What a brilliant night, to see so many people fundraising together for Wigan and Leigh Hospice was amazing. Having witnessed first hand the incredible support and care provided by Wigan and Leigh Hospice with my late uncle, this was the least I can do to help raise vital funds for them.
"I am proud to help support the hospice and am grateful to everyone who has kindly and generously donated."
To congratulate Karen's efforts and donate to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, you can donate via the Just Giving link here.
