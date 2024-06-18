Manager of Wigan borough shopping centre walks for local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh completed the sponsored midnight walk along with others on Friday evening for Wigan & Leigh Hospice

Karen completed the walk in memory of her uncle, Brian Cullen who passed away at the hospice aged 51

It costs Wigan & Leigh Hospice more than £6.7million each year to run its services, with two-thirds of this needing to be made up through the hospice shops, donations, and fundraising events such as this midnight walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the event, Karen said: "What a brilliant night, to see so many people fundraising together for Wigan and Leigh Hospice was amazing. Having witnessed first hand the incredible support and care provided by Wigan and Leigh Hospice with my late uncle, this was the least I can do to help raise vital funds for them.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice Midnight Walk

"I am proud to help support the hospice and am grateful to everyone who has kindly and generously donated."