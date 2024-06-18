Manager of Wigan borough shopping centre walks for local charity

By Karen CoxContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 13:10 BST
Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh completed the sponsored midnight walk along with others on Friday evening for Wigan & Leigh Hospice

Karen completed the walk in memory of her uncle, Brian Cullen who passed away at the hospice aged 51

It costs Wigan & Leigh Hospice more than £6.7million each year to run its services, with two-thirds of this needing to be made up through the hospice shops, donations, and fundraising events such as this midnight walk.

Speaking about the event, Karen said: "What a brilliant night, to see so many people fundraising together for Wigan and Leigh Hospice was amazing. Having witnessed first hand the incredible support and care provided by Wigan and Leigh Hospice with my late uncle, this was the least I can do to help raise vital funds for them.

Wigan &amp; Leigh Hospice Midnight WalkWigan &amp; Leigh Hospice Midnight Walk
"I am proud to help support the hospice and am grateful to everyone who has kindly and generously donated."

To congratulate Karen's efforts and donate to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, you can donate via the Just Giving link here.

