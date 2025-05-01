Manchester Senior Nurse and Clinical and Practice Development Specialist shares remarkable nursing career journey on International Nurses’ Day 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Senior Nurse and Clinical and Practice Development Specialist at HC-One from Hindley within Wigan in Manchester, has shared her remarkable personal nursing career journey to encourage others to consider a nursing career in social care to mark International Nurses’ Day on May 12, 2025.

International Nurses’ Day is an annual event which honours the invaluable contribution of Nurses across the world and coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The theme for this year’s International Nurses’ Day is ‘Our Nurses. Our future. Caring for Nurses strengthens economies’ which emphasises the critical role Nurses play not only in healthcare but also in the broader economic wellbeing of societies. It highlights the importance of investing in the nursing workforce to ensure resilient health systems and sustainable development.

Lizzy Hutton, aged 34, started her career in adult social care at HC-One’s Carrington Court in Wigan, Manchester, in December 2015 as a Nurse. Seeking to enhance her skills in physical health for care home settings, she pursued additional training through HC-One’s Learning and Development team, ENT specialists, and Tissue Viability Nurses.

In May 2019, Lizzy became a Clinical Lead at Carrington Court, overseeing clinical practice and care delivery while collaborating with management to maintain high standards. She completed a Level 4 ILM Apprenticeship and supported colleagues in the Nursing Associate Apprenticeship pilot.

Working with HC-One’s Head of Nursing, Kelly Smith, Lizzy developed new competencies and care plans for residents with tracheostomies and laryngectomies. Her growing interest in quality and practice development led to a 12-month secondment with the Clinical and Practice Development Team in February 2024.

In February 2025, she secured a permanent role in the team. Now leading nursing apprenticeships at HC-One (Britain’s largest care home provider), Lizzy supports the recruitment, progression and clinical competency management, while facilitating social care placements for external students and Higher Education Institutions. Lizzy plans to pursue a PGCE Teaching and Learning qualification to further her expertise in clinical education.

Lizzy Hutton, Senior Nurse - Clinical and Practice Development Specialist at HC-One, commented:

“International Nurses’ Day is a powerful reminder that our compassion, resilience and dedication truly makes a difference every single day.

“When we invest in the wellbeing of Nurses, we’re not just supporting individuals – we’re strengthening entire health systems and fuelling economic growth.”

“International Nurses’ Day is a great moment to reflect on the immense contribution that Nurses make in the social care sector.

“At HC-One we’re always looking at how we can further support our nursing colleagues and provide them with even moreopportunities to learn and progress in their careers, encouraging them to reach their full potential be that through apprenticeships, preceptorships or leadership programmes.

“I am extremely proud of what Lizzy and our other nursing colleagues have achieved and of the difference they make to residents’ lives.”

