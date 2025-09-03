Mayor of Greater Manchester opens refurbished Chapman Barker Unit at GMMH

Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) was delighted to welcome the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, for the official re-opening of the Chapman Barker Unit (CBU), its specialist adult inpatient drug and alcohol detoxification service.

The event marked the formal opening of the unit following major refurbishment with the Mayor meeting staff, volunteers and service users to celebrate the transformation.

The Chapman Barker Unit provides holistic physical and mental health support for individuals with complex needs related to substance misuse. The recent refurbishment has significantly enhanced the safety, comfort and therapeutic quality of the care environment. Key improvements include:

Reduced ligature risks to improve patient safety

Increased number of ensuite bedrooms

Upgraded infection prevention measures

A newly created garden area for patient wellbeing

Mayor Andy Burnham cutting the ribbon at the CBU re-opening

During the refurbishment, the dedicated CBU team continued to deliver services, demonstrating exceptional resilience and flexibility. The re-opening marks a return to full capacity and a renewed commitment to delivering high-quality, person-centred care.

The Mayor praised the unit’s transformation, saying: "The Chapman Barker Unit is a vital part of Greater Manchester’s commitment to compassionate, forward-thinking mental health and addiction services. The service is at the cutting edge of 21 century healthcare, and I celebrate what they are achieving to provide holistic physical and mental health support for people with complex needs.

“It’s inspiring to see how the space in the unit has been reimagined to better support recovery and dignity for every individual who walks through their doors.

“We are looking forward to working with GMMH using our live well approach to helping Greater Manchester residents who have experienced trauma recover, so that they can live happy and healthy lives.”

Lucy Armitage ringing the 'Recovery Bell'

Lucy Armitage, 36, from Sheffield, who recently completed a detox at the CBU, said: “I’ve been an alcoholic for four years but as soon as I came to the CBU I was put at ease. They really helped me as you are cared for by good people with real experiences.

"Anyone going through addiction needs support and a routine and the programme they offer provides that by people who address your needs to help put you on a path of recovery and help you prepare for going home back into the community.”

The unit is also strengthening its links with community services to ensure continuity of care post-discharge and is adapting its approach to better meet the needs of younger patients. Volunteers now play an increasingly important role in creating a welcoming and supportive environment, with service user feedback overwhelmingly positive.

GMMH Chair, Tony Warne, said: “It was brilliant to have the Mayor with us to celebrate the reopening of our Chapman-Barker Unit. Partnerships are the way forward for us and Greater Manchester Combined Authority are one of our critical partners. We look forward to continuing to work closely with them to support the people in our communities with their health and wellbeing.”

GMMH Director of Operations, Carol Harris, said: "This refurbishment reflects our ongoing dedication to innovation, safety, and recovery-focused care. We’re honoured to welcome Andy and proud of the team’s unwavering commitment throughout this journey."

For more informationabout the Chapman Barker Unit and GMMH’s services, please visit https://www.gmmh.nhs.uk/chapman-barker-unit.