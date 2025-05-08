Mental Health Awareness Week - community mental health crisis spaces across Greater Manchester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People across Greater Manchester experiencing emotional distress or mental health crisis have access to a network of safe, welcoming, support spaces. They offer urgent help without the need for long waits, appointments and avoiding a visit to A&E.

These services, available in each of the ten boroughs of Greater Manchester, are run by the Voluntary, Community, Faith and Social Enterprise (VCFSE) sector. They provide non-clinical crisis alternatives to A&E, where many people often turn to in desperation.

The spaces are staffed by trained peer support workers, volunteers, and mental health professionals, offering a listening ear, practical help, and where necessary, fast access to further mental health assessment. These spaces have been available in GM for the past few years and Mental Health Awareness Week is the ideal time to highlight this crucial community support.

“I really appreciate the time you’ve taken to speak to me. It helps to talk to someone who understands what I’m going through,” said one service user.

one of the community mental health crisis spaces in Greater Manchester

The spaces are designed to work in partnership with existing NHS crisis teams, GP surgeries, adult social care, and local voluntary networks. It helps people find the right support sooner, in settings that feel safe and familiar and in ways that feel more personal and easier to access. In the last year, over 9,000 people across GM with a mental health crisis sought this community support.

Michelle Del Rosso, Service Manager for Bolton Listening Lounge, said: “We offer a non-clinical, out-of-hours mental health crisis service as an alternative to A&E, where long wait times are common. This is a vital resource for people who live and work in Bolton. You’ll be warmly welcomed, listened to without judgement, and supported to navigate your crisis. Living with mental health challenges can be tough, but you are not alone.”

Katie Keene, Crisis Services Manager in Oldham, said: “The Listening Space is based in the heart of Oldham. We offer support via telephone, face-to-face, drop-in or pre-booked appointments, with flexible hours across the week. We understand that mental health is affected by many parts of life which is why we work closely with organisations like Positive Steps, who support people with housing, finances, and other practical issues.

“This is an incredible project because it’s shaped and run by people with lived experience. Our peer-led approach makes a real difference. Clients often tell us that being able to talk to someone who’s been through similar things really helps.”

Momina Qureshi, Volunteer Peer Supporter at The Listening Space, said: “It has been a warm, safe, and friendly environment since I started working here, and that same sense of safety and trust is what we offer our clients. It’s a space where they feel valued, heard, and supported on their journey.”

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “This is about meeting people with dignity, care and understanding. Our VCFSE crisis alternatives are rooted in community, connection and lived experience. They offer a genuine alternative to A&E, reducing pressure on emergency services while providing people with the timely, respectful support they truly need.”

“Too often, people in crisis feel they have nowhere else to go. Now, Greater Manchester has a network of local spaces where people can be heard, helped and supported quickly and compassionately.”

If you, or someone you know, could benefit from this mental health support, visit Greater Manchester Integrated Care website, which has addresses, contact numbers and opening times for all the ten boroughs. Please note that each space operates at different hours, typically offering evening and weekend support with walk-in, phone and appointment-based options available.