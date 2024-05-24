Mental Health Awareness Week marked in Wigan by hospital sports day

By Steven HallmarkContributor
Published 24th May 2024, 11:01 BST
Patients and staff from an independent hospital in Wigan took part in a fun sports day to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week (May 13th to 18th).

Fir Trees Independent Hospital, on SpringView, held a series of special events throughout the week, which had the theme of ‘movement’, which culminated in a sports day event on Saturday May 18th.

Our pictures show the action packed sports day, where patients and staff enjoyed a celebratory buffet and medal ceremony, following on from a week of other wellbeing and exercise events such as a step-count competition and a ‘come dine with me’ event.

Chris Hughes, COO for Mental Health for the charity Alternative Futures Group (which runs Fir Trees), said: “We had an incredible week celebrating movement in all its forms while supporting the vital Mental Health Awareness Week.

Patients and staff at Fir Trees enjoy the sports day

"Our patients and staff enjoyed a fun yet competitive afternoon, engaging in various activities and exercises that play a crucial role in mental wellbeing. This event aligned perfectly with our holistic approach to enhancing our patients' lives, a commitment we uphold throughout the year.

"We're excited for next year’s celebration and continue supporting this essential cause!"

Alternative Futures Group runs six dedicated and highly-rated mental health hospitals across the North West as well as residential properties and community-based settings.

For more on Mental Health Awareness Week see https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/our-work/public-engagement/mental-health-awareness-week

For more about Alternative Futures Group see: https://afgroup.org.uk/

