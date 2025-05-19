Mollie Wins Denman Brush Big Blowout Competition

By Dan McCann
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:32 BST
Media Makeup and Hair student, Mollie Dwyer has been crowned the winner of the Denman Brush Big Blowout Competition 2025.

The Wigan & Leigh College student beat over 650 entries from across the UK after impressing judges with images of her stunning curly blow-dry.

The former Deanery High pupil won a £1000 cash prize and a bundle of Denman tools worth £200 for her college department, and a Denman College Styling Kit.

Mollie with tutor, Vicky Mawson and head of hair & Beauty, Claire Owenplaceholder image
Mollie with tutor, Vicky Mawson and head of hair & Beauty, Claire Owen

Mollie said “I think the competition is a good way for young students to show their skills and ability. I was very shocked to win the title but at the same time very proud of myself!"

She will be progressing into a Level 3 Hairdressing Apprenticeship at The Hair Company in Standish this summer.

