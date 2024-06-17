More than 150 people take part in midnight walk for Wigan charity
Over £23,000 was raised by supporters, many of whom walked in memory of a lost loved one.
Supporters began with a warmup at Wigan Warriors Fan Zone, Robin Park Arena where they enjoyed music and games, with refreshments on offer from local business Ruperts Airstream Coffee Trailer.
The 5-mile walk headed into Wigan before returning to Wigan Warriors Arena before 12am. Supporters donned their hospice t-shirts and fancy dress for the occasion, with some sporting neon glowsticks and accessories in celebration.
The success of the event means it will return next year, where it is expected to be even bigger and better.
Wigan & Leigh Hospice’s next fundraising event is their annual Garden Party on Saturday 3rd August. Held in the beautiful hospice gardens, there will be live music from the Wigan Ukulele band and other performers, as well as children’s games, raffles, refreshments and stalls by local traders. This is a community favourite and great day out for the family.
Every year the hospice must raise two thirds of its costs - more than £4million - to keep its services running. This means they need to raise £12,000 a day.
These donations are given in memory of those supporters have lost, raised through events and left in wills. They are also generated through hospice charity shops and those who play the hospice lottery. Every donation received goes towards covering the cost of the support the Hospice provides to patients and their loved ones.
