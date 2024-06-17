More than 150 people take part in midnight walk for Wigan charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first Wigan & Leigh Hospice Midnight Walk was held on Friday 14 June.

Over £23,000 was raised by supporters, many of whom walked in memory of a lost loved one.

Supporters began with a warmup at Wigan Warriors Fan Zone, Robin Park Arena where they enjoyed music and games, with refreshments on offer from local business Ruperts Airstream Coffee Trailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 5-mile walk headed into Wigan before returning to Wigan Warriors Arena before 12am. Supporters donned their hospice t-shirts and fancy dress for the occasion, with some sporting neon glowsticks and accessories in celebration.

Supporters ready for the Wigan & Leigh Hospice Midnight Walk

The success of the event means it will return next year, where it is expected to be even bigger and better.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice’s next fundraising event is their annual Garden Party on Saturday 3rd August. Held in the beautiful hospice gardens, there will be live music from the Wigan Ukulele band and other performers, as well as children’s games, raffles, refreshments and stalls by local traders. This is a community favourite and great day out for the family.

Every year the hospice must raise two thirds of its costs - more than £4million - to keep its services running. This means they need to raise £12,000 a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad