Moving More for Mental Health

Staff and service users at Wigan Borough’s mental health services have undertaken a number of fitness challenges to encourage others to get moving this summer.

Regular physical activity is known to improve mental health, quality of life, and wellbeing.

Exercises such as walking, cycling, swimming, team sports, yoga and dancing to music can all provide an opportunity to take a break from daily life stressors, spend time with others, improve your sleep pattern, and create mood-raising endorphins in your body.

Despite these benefits, over a third of UK adults do not currently meet the recommended amount of activity.

To raise awareness of the benefits of exercise, and to encourage Wigan’s communities to get moving this summer, staff at Wigan Borough’s mental health services, run by Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH), took part in a number of physical challenges and activities.

This took place over Mental Health Awareness Week (13 to 19th May) and included:

1. A 12-hour cycle challenge - Atherleigh Park to Gretna Green

Staff and patients at Atherleigh Park, a mental health inpatient hospital based in Leigh, took part in a challenge to cycle the equivalent distance to Gretna Green over 12 hours on a stationary bike.

.

Individuals took it in turns to complete 30-minute slots to help achieve the target. Initially, they only planned to use one bike. But due to amazing support, and lots of volunteers, a second bike was needed.

At the end of the 12 hours, the team’s total mileage topped 389 – almost three times the distance to Gretna Green! And a total of £80 was raised for the Mental Health Foundation.

2. A wellbeing walk from Atherleigh Park to Wigan Pier

Kieran Jones, Peer Mentor Coordinator at Wigan Borough Living Well, a community mental health service, organised a wellbeing walk from Atherleigh Park to Wigan Pier.

A total of 16 staff members, alongside peer mentors and service users walked across the boroughto help improve their own fitness and raise awareness of the benefits of exercise.

3. Activities at Atherleigh Park

The Inpatient Therapies team at Atherleigh Park put on a wide range of activities for patients, visitors and staff.

Activities included hula hooping, parachute games, nature walks, 1:1 gym sessions, and moving to music.

The team also held a virtual reality games session, supported by Digital Wigan. The session was attended by 23 patients and staff, and used a virtual world to engage in movement and fun exercise.

One patient at Atherleigh Park said: “I enjoyed making the decorations and using the VR. The staff did a good job on a bike and made it accessible for the patients.”

Another patient said: “It was a good experience and I think I can keep myself fit with these ideas when I leave!”

Jenny Owen, Allied Health Professional Lead at Wigan’s Mental Health Services, GMMH said:

“Our Inpatient Therapies team at Atherleigh Park consists of Occupational Therapists, Physiotherapists, Health and Wellbeing Practitioners, Activities Workers and Psychological Therapists. Together, we offer a range of regular activities to patients to support their recovery.

“When we heard that this year’s theme for Mental Health Awareness Week was ‘moving more for our mental health’, we knew this would be a great opportunity to try some new activities, and raise the profile of exercise.

“Across the week, our patients, visitors and staff totalled over 100 hours of exercise. We really enjoyed it and definitely felt the benefit!”

There are lots of community leisure activities available to Wigan’s communities. If you’d like to get involved or find out more, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/BeWell.