Moving service held in Wigan to mark International Workers' Memorial Day

By Michelle Adamson and Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
The Mayor of Wigan, local councillors and members of the community came together to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day.

The annual service was held at a memorial tree at Mesnes Park on Monday and was organised by the Friends of Mesnes Park.

The group’s chairman Allan Foster welcomed everyone and introduced a minute’s silence in honour of those who have died in the workplace.

It was followed by speeches by mayor Coun Debbie Parkinson, councillors and trade unionists, as well as a message from Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, which was read allowed as she was needed in Parliament.

The mayor lay a wreath, with other people leaving red roses to pay their respects.

The service finished with music and closing remarks from Mr Foster, before refreshments were served in the Pavilion’s cafe.

Events were held around the world on Monday to mark Workers’ Memorial Day, as the union movement remembers workers who died because of their jobs, including those who lost their lives at work, or from work-related injury or illness.

