Multi-award-winning careers fair comes to Wigan next month

By joanna lawson
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 14:39 BST
The multi-award-winning UK Careers Fair will be hosting the Wigan’s own version of the event on August 7.

This highly successful event is aimed at job seekers from all backgrounds and industries as well as those seeking a career change.

It is scheduled to take place between 10am and 2pm at The Brick Community Stadium.

The UK Careers Fair is rated as the UK’s top platform for face-to-face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for a job or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge, in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

Engage with leading employers.
Engage with leading employers.

This is job-seeking readers’ chance to talk with an abundance of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in various industries, represented by numerous sectors.

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both national and local employers, it promises to be a highly productive and successful day for both recruiters and potential candidates.

Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can, so as to maximise your potential and to have sufficient time to connect with as many companies as possible.

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or change of career.

Experience face to face interaction and discover new opportunities!
Experience face to face interaction and discover new opportunities!

Tickets for the event are available to download from the website www.ukcareersfair.com but this is not always essential, as even without a ticket you may still gain entry at some events, by simply turning up!

