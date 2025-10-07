Musician saved by Air Ambulance raises thousands to support lifesaving crews

Celebrated brass band musician and former music teacher Keith Muggeridge has raised more than £3,000 for the North West Air Ambulance Charity through a special concert at St George’s Church, Tyldesley.

The evening brought together some of the best brass players in the country, filling the venue and raising vital funds for the charity’s lifesaving work.

Keith’s story is deeply personal; ten years ago, while driving to work, his car skidded on ice and hit a tree. He was critically injured, and his life was saved by Thames Valley Air Ambulance, who flew him to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Keith was placed in an induced coma for two weeks, and doctors warned his family not to expect much of a recovery.

At the time of the accident, his children were aged just 9 and 11. Keith said: “My early memories were that I feared not being able to see my children grow up. But now they are thriving – my son is a chartered accountant, and my daughter is at university. That makes me so proud.”

Keith continued: “It’s been a long journey of recovery for me because I was in hospital for six months and I had to live in a care home for six months too. Music played a massive part in my rehabilitation, and it was only when I started playing again that my recovery really started.”

Music has always been at the heart of Keith’s life. In the 1990s, he played with The Fairey Band, winning prestigious contests including the British Open, Brass in Concert Championships and All England Masters.

After the accident, he returned to study and in 2018 was awarded a distinction in his MA in baritone performance. His passion for both music and fundraising has seen him organise multiple events to support air ambulance charities.

“I’m quite chuffed with all the fundraising I’ve done, the first concert I did for Thames Valley Air Ambulance raised about £4,500, then I recorded a solo CD which raised about £4,000 as well. This recent concert for the North West Air Ambulance Charity raised over £3,000 - I’m very proud of that.”

The concert itself was a highlight for Keith, rekindling old friendships and creating an unforgettable evening.

He said: “The musicians we had on stage were some of the best brass band players in the country. As I used to play for The Fairey Band, who were number one ranked at the time, it was really nice to play at that level again. It was so great that they all gave up their time for such a worthy charity.

“It’s a fairly big church, and it was packed out. Everyone really, really enjoyed it. It was such a top evening. What I’d like to do is put on concerts in other areas so I can raise money for other air ambulances.”

“These charities aren’t funded by the NHS,” Keith added. “They rely on donations, yet they deliver frontline emergency care every single day. I owe my life to an air ambulance crew, and I want more people to understand just how vital they are.”

To find out how you can support the North West Air Ambulance Charity, head to nwairambulance.org.uk