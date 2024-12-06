Nanny Diaries: Integrated intergenerational care

Children are after all merely adults yet to grow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our elderly generation, children that have done so!

They are both precious, both deserve respect, and both have a lot to contribute, to the world and each other.

They top and tail life. So why not bring them together?

An Artists sketch of the new “The Nest’ care home in Wigan.

The possibilities of caring across generations is something I’ve been researching at length recently, due to my being involved in the consultation on the building of a new nursery in Wigan called “The Nest Forestry Nursery”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may have read about this revolutionary idea in Wigan today.

An aspiring, forward thinking project that will bring nursery care into the 21st century, The Nest Forestry Nursery is the brainchild of the Millennium Care Group. Spearheaded by their Managing Director, the company plan to create a space accessible for the older generation and children alike. Where the two can meet and support one another under the eye of a new breed of childcare professionals that believe in nurture and organic education.

This idea was implemented initially in the 1970’s in Tokyo, Japan.

Eventually being brought over to the UK in early 2017, with the belief system that a child’s holistic development should include interaction with all age groups, the three main principles are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purposeful, mutual and reciprocal, all participants should benefit.

Promote greater understanding and respect between generations

Contribute to building more cohesive community ties.

Yet never before has an intergenerational nursery been run alongside the Forest school teaching philosophy!

Forest schooling is what it sounds like, educating children in the outdoors. There’s so much potential in this concept, children learn better when they are outside, they feel free, they can move and breathe easier outside of the constraints of a classroom environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Older people too, benefit from being outside. The peace of birdsong, the wind in the trees are far more pleasurable noises than the constant ringing of buzzers you hear in some care homes.

Yet the main thing the elderly and children gain from this set up is each other. Children can learn so much from the older generation, they can benefit from their time, patience and knowledge. The elderly can share the joy and delight of children. The little ones encouraging memory andreminding them of long forgotten skills.

The Nest Forestry Nursery proposes to be a safe haven for both.

The nursery will be built within the StandishIntergenerational Care Community outside of Wigan.

Amongst ancient woodland with views of the peaceful lakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nursery is a huge part of many children’s lives. Choosing the right nursery is crucial, and what better than one situated within a community that values the wisdom and experience of older generations? With dedicated and nurturing staff providing time and attention, set set amongst nature?

A dream come true.

Watch this space!