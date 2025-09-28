Nanny diaries: Small people and dogs

All the dogs that I have had have all been trained to be gentle and respectful of small people. Even my sister’s dog (piglet the Chihuahua) is excellent with children and babies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just the other day one of my little ones came to my house to take my dog Betsy The Jack Russell for a walk.

The joy and learning that this activity brings is unmeasured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By simply walking a dog a child learns all they need to know about nature, the world that they live in, about animals and about science, we sometimes feel our hearts at the top of the hill beating fast!

Little Y walks Betsy

So it was with much excitement that we arrived at my house.

Betsy was at the window shouting through the glass at us and wagging her little tail super fast! Upon entering, she jumped up and down with excitement and the little fellow giggled with absolute joy, it’s a pleasure to watch.

However, I am constantly watching for signs both in him and her of displeasure.

Dogs have body language too and I’ve made it my mission to learn it so I can fully understand when Betsy is feeling overwhelmed or threatened by him. Sometimes I pre-empt her reactions just in case. I need to prevent things going too far for me to act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piglet the chihuahua

Failure to do so would have disastrous consequences for us all.

Most families these days keep dogs. They are part of those families and they are as important as every member of it. Yet, and I can’t stress this enough, DOGS ARE NOT PEOPLE and must not be treated so!

In the presence of a small child you cannot guess or even learn what is going on in a dog‘s head.

It is always better to err on the side of caution when they are together. This is especially relevant to large dogs which are more difficult to control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even with the best dog behaviour expert you cannot read all of the time what they’re going to do and you mustn’t forget that dogs are instinctive animals. No matter how domesticated, or how trained, they will always act on their instinct first before their training.

Too often I hear people say “my dog would never do that, I know my dog… my dog is well trained” etc

I absolutely don’t refute this. But your dog is also a DOG.

Similarly, small people are also small people and they do unpredictable things. They grab tails, grab ears, they poke eyes.

I know for a fact if somebody poked you in the eye your instincts would come in before your learned behaviour!.

It’s the same with Dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are too many horrific stories about dogs attacking children and babies. Both lives then damaged beyond repair.

So take this as a plea.

Don’t allow small children to touch dogs without strict supervision and guidance.

Then when it comes to a strangers dog, please don’t let them touch it at all.

You don’t know that dog, that dog doesn’t know you.

Rather be over cautious than another sad story.