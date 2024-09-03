Nanny Diaries: technology can be our friend but it can also be our enemy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was an article in one of the broadsheets this week about how todays internet world has an effect on the future of society due to how it’s affecting our children.

It’s an issue I’m passionate about.

The use of screens is getting more and more popular amongst all ages to entertain, to calm, to babysit, to communicate.

The article suggested that this movement towards screen time in all stages of a child’s life is affecting their development negatively.

I don’t disagree.

Let’s start with the 12 month old. We first tend to turn in desperation to the TV as at 12 months children are hard to entertain, growing independence, frustration at not being able to communicate and teething challenges make the once adorable easy to satisfy baby become grizzly, demanding of your attention and showing the first signs of a tantrum.

The TV goes on and suddenly that fussy baby is transfixed, by the fast moving pictures, the music, the sing song voices. They can’t look away, which means you can.

Finally you can get the washing done, cook tea, talk to your spouse. Finally you get a break.

Then fast forward to the 11 year old. The onset of hormonal changes, high school, friendship struggles, self doubt. What easier way to make that child calmer than a video game? Or a social media app, let them message their friends! That’s what they need!

Or is it?

What is that TV doing for the 12 month old? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Yes, they might learn to say the names of the characters but wouldn’t you rather they say other things? Like ‘bird’ or ‘Grandpa or ‘cow’?

What’s the social media app doing for your teenager? Teaching them to communicate? To accept themselves for who they are?

No. It’s not.

It’s teaching them how to use the app.

How can a child learn about body language. Subtle changes of facial expressions, eye contact without seeing someone face to face?

How can you accept yourself for who you are if you never see others and they you in real time? Only filtered idealistic versions.

That’s not to say we don’t need our children to embrace the online world they’re growing up in. We do. It’s about balance.

Let them send their messages and then meet up at a park, let them watch their favourite show but for only one hour a day then head out into the real world to see REAL dogs and REAL flowers and birds.

Let them be bored! Inspire their imagination and independent thought. That’s far more beneficial to their development than staring at a screen.

Technology can be our friend, but it can also be our enemy. Choose wisely.