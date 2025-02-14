National HIV Testing Week: Free, Quick And Easy Testing Available

Get tested, stay protected – this week is National HIV Testing Week, making it easier than ever to check your HIV status. The campaign aims to reduce the number of individuals living with undiagnosed HIV and those diagnosed late, particularly in the most affected communities: gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) and heterosexuals of Black African ethnicity.

Early detection of HIV is crucial. When diagnosed early, treatment can start promptly, which allows those affected to live long, healthy lives and preventing the virus from being passed on to others. Regular testing also helps reduce stigma, promotes awareness, and ensures that those at risk receive the necessary support and care.

To support this, the PaSH (Passionate about Sexual Health) Partnership is expanding HIV testing opportunities across Greater Manchester. Free drop-in sessions will be available at various community venues, making it easier than ever to prioritise your sexual health. To see the full schedule of testing locations, visit www.thebha.org.uk/hivtesting/

For those unable to attend a drop-in session, there are multiple options to get tested:

It is easier than ever for someone to check their HIV status

Specialist Sexual Health clinics in your local area

Greater Manchester residents from diverse ethnic backgrounds:

LGBT+ Greater Manchester residents:

Dr Chris Ward, Sexual Health and HIV Consultant for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, said: "HIV testing is a vital step in protecting our communities and reducing the number of undiagnosed cases. With early detection and effective treatment, people can live full and healthy lives. National HIV Testing Week is an opportunity for everyone to check their status easily and confidentially, and we encourage as many people as possible to take advantage of the free testing options available”.