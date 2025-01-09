National Lottery Community Fund Grant to Ramblers Walks with Carers in Wigan and Leigh with Carers in Wigan & Leigh.

By Margaret Manning
Contributor
Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:43 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 09:12 GMT
From Manchester & Salford Ramblers. January 9th 2025 We are delighted to announce that we were awarded a grant of £5760 from the National Lottery Community Fund. This is to fund our project, Carers Walks with Manchester & Salford Ramblers.

It will enable us to provide at least 16 walks of various lengths for unpaid carers and the people they support, at scenic outdoor locations throughout Greater Manchester, supported by volunteers and led by Manchester and Salford Ramblers. We are bringing together communities of Ramblers with carers from Bury, Wigan & Leigh, Salford and Manchester. To do this we work with Carer Support Organisations as partners and link in nationally with Stepping Out with Carers.

We launched the project in December when 35 of us enjoyed a festive walk in Manchester City Centre, meeting under Santa outside Central Library. See photos attached

Our route included some of the Christmas installations, sections of canals and the River Medlock, a look at HOME Arts Centre, saying hello to a statue of Engels, (brought over from Ukraine many years ago), a short section of historic Castlefield, Spinningfields, snacks in Lincoln Square and back through Albert Square. We finished up with hot drinks to warm up in the library cafe.

Festive walk for Greater Manchester CarersFestive walk for Greater Manchester Carers
Festive walk for Greater Manchester Carers

We already have plans for walks this year in Media City & Salford Quays, Philips Park, Ashton Canal & City Way from the Velodrome, Fletcher Moss and Didsbury Parks South Manchester, Debdale Park East Manchester, Peel Park Salford, and our Big Day Out to Haigh Hall in Wigan. We will also run a separate walk for each group during carers week in June.

Our walks include lunch and transport for those not otherwise able to attend. All free of charge. Unpaid carers and those they care for with disabilities or any health issues benefit from exercise and also socialising with others in their situation. Many of our walkers are inspired to embed more exercise in their day-to-day lives, including people who use wheelchairs and have other mobility

We have run these walks since 2018, when funding allowed, but this grant will enable us to plan a consistent monthly programme of walks over two years. With thanks to players of the National Lottery

More info contact Margaret Manning, Manchester & Salford Ramblers, [email protected] 07786786811

Ramblers & Carers Festive walkRamblers & Carers Festive walk
Ramblers & Carers Festive walk

Manchester & Salford Ramblers https://www.manchesterandsalfordramblers.org.uk/

Carers Organisations.

Manchester Carers Forum https://www.manchestercarersforum.org.uk/ https://www.facebook.com/manchestercarersforum

Lifted https://liftedmcr.org.uk/ https://www.facebook.com/LiftedMCR/

Carers Manchester https://www.carersmanchester.org.uk/

Bury Carers Hub https://www.facebook.com/BuryCarershub

https://www.bury.gov.uk/social-care-and-support/adult-social-care/caring-for-someone/bury-carers-hub

Salford Gaddum https://www.gaddum.org.uk/carers/salford-services/ https://www.facebook.com/GaddumCharity

Time Out for Carers https://tockify.com/doorstep/detail/1555/1678276800000

Wigan & Leigh Carers Centre https://wlcccarers.com/ https://www.facebook.com/WiganandLeighCarersCentre

Stepping Out With Carers https://www.carerssteppingout.co.uk/

For more photos/reports see: Insta: carersstepoutuk - Facebook: carerssteppingout

