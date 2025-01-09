National Lottery Community Fund Grant to Ramblers Walks with Carers in Wigan and Leigh with Carers in Wigan & Leigh.
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It will enable us to provide at least 16 walks of various lengths for unpaid carers and the people they support, at scenic outdoor locations throughout Greater Manchester, supported by volunteers and led by Manchester and Salford Ramblers. We are bringing together communities of Ramblers with carers from Bury, Wigan & Leigh, Salford and Manchester. To do this we work with Carer Support Organisations as partners and link in nationally with Stepping Out with Carers.
We launched the project in December when 35 of us enjoyed a festive walk in Manchester City Centre, meeting under Santa outside Central Library. See photos attached
Our route included some of the Christmas installations, sections of canals and the River Medlock, a look at HOME Arts Centre, saying hello to a statue of Engels, (brought over from Ukraine many years ago), a short section of historic Castlefield, Spinningfields, snacks in Lincoln Square and back through Albert Square. We finished up with hot drinks to warm up in the library cafe.
We already have plans for walks this year in Media City & Salford Quays, Philips Park, Ashton Canal & City Way from the Velodrome, Fletcher Moss and Didsbury Parks South Manchester, Debdale Park East Manchester, Peel Park Salford, and our Big Day Out to Haigh Hall in Wigan. We will also run a separate walk for each group during carers week in June.
Our walks include lunch and transport for those not otherwise able to attend. All free of charge. Unpaid carers and those they care for with disabilities or any health issues benefit from exercise and also socialising with others in their situation. Many of our walkers are inspired to embed more exercise in their day-to-day lives, including people who use wheelchairs and have other mobility
We have run these walks since 2018, when funding allowed, but this grant will enable us to plan a consistent monthly programme of walks over two years. With thanks to players of the National Lottery
More info contact Margaret Manning, Manchester & Salford Ramblers, [email protected] 07786786811
Manchester & Salford Ramblers https://www.manchesterandsalfordramblers.org.uk/
Carers Organisations.
Manchester Carers Forum https://www.manchestercarersforum.org.uk/ https://www.facebook.com/manchestercarersforum
Lifted https://liftedmcr.org.uk/ https://www.facebook.com/LiftedMCR/
Carers Manchester https://www.carersmanchester.org.uk/
Bury Carers Hub https://www.facebook.com/BuryCarershub
https://www.bury.gov.uk/social-care-and-support/adult-social-care/caring-for-someone/bury-carers-hub
Salford Gaddum https://www.gaddum.org.uk/carers/salford-services/ https://www.facebook.com/GaddumCharity
Time Out for Carers https://tockify.com/doorstep/detail/1555/1678276800000
Wigan & Leigh Carers Centre https://wlcccarers.com/ https://www.facebook.com/WiganandLeighCarersCentre
Stepping Out With Carers https://www.carerssteppingout.co.uk/
For more photos/reports see: Insta: carersstepoutuk - Facebook: carerssteppingout