Neil and Martin are going to Hull and back and need your support!

RUGBY league fans Neil Chadwick and Martin Warburton will be going to Hull and back in August to help raise money for the MND Association - and local businesses are being encouraged to show their support.

Neil and Martin, who are both from Leigh, will be walking 170 miles in six days during August visiting all 21 Super League stadiums along the way. Together, the friends are aiming to raise £10,000 to support the Association’s work to honour their friend, and fellow rugby league fan, Sharon Tyack who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2023.

As the start of the challenge approaches, businesses across Leigh are being urged to get involved by offering to sponsor the pair.

Martin’s partner, Sara McCarthy said: “We are all really excited about the challenge and their training is going really well, although very soon it will start to get a lot more intensive.

Neil Chadwick and Martin Warburton who will be going to Hull and back to raise money for the MND Association.

“The challenge starts on August 16 in Hull at the Hull v Leigh match before they arrived back in Leigh on August 22 for Leigh v Salford.

“We have already had a lot of support from local businesses who have helped to produce a flag and a special shirt which they will both wear during the challenge. A hotel chain has also offered us free accommodation for the start of the walk.

“We would be so grateful if other businesses could offer their support – whether that’s by offering raffle prizes or support in other ways. It all helps to make a huge difference to the challenge.”

Neil, and his partner Rosie, met Sharon during Leigh’s home matches and a friendship soon developed. Through Neil, Sharon is now also in touch with Martin and Sara.

Sharon explained: “I met Neil and his partner Rosie through our mutual love of Rugby League.

“I feel quite honoured they are doing this if I could walk now without panting for breath I would join them.

“It means the world to us as a family that they are doing this, to think I have been an inspiration to anyone makes it all worthwhile.”

Sharon was diagnosed with Progressive Bulbar Palsy, a form of MND having received treatment for stomach cancer. She had been experiencing problems swallowing and with her voice.

She said: “As a family it was total disbelief at first - numb I would say – we were unable to actually take it in.

“After a couple of weeks, I thought, ‘I’ve got to pull my big girl pants up and help where I can. “I was determined to concentrate on MND like Rob Burrow did and help to find a cure for future generations. I announced my diagnosis on social media and raised more than £2,500.”

The MND Association’s Alistair Laing, who is supporting Neil and Martin with their fundraising efforts, said: “Raising funds and awareness of MND is so important for people living with this devastating disease, just like Sharon and her family.

“With the support of incredible people like Neil and Martin, the MND Association is able to so much more to provide care and support, while also investing in the research which gives us hope for the development of new treatments, and ultimately, a cure.

“If you can support Neil and Martin, please do so. Every penny really does help to make a huge difference in the fight against MND.”

To learn more about the ways in which you can get involved contact Sara McCarthy at [email protected]

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org