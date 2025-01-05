New award winning Aspire Spa and Salon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new salon owned by single mum of 1; that has been open in the area of Hindley Green since September 2024 wants to say a big thank you to all of the local residents for the support already given to the business after creating her dream salon.

When enitially viewing this propety, i instantly fell in love and saw my vision. I had always wanted this building from living local to the area all of my life and would use the phrase ' woudnt that make a good little salon'. I had previously ran another salon which was much smaller and although a great stepping stone i was ready to test myself and break apart from that. I am a true believer in manifestation, after facing many hurdles in life, the younger version of myself would be immensly proud and also shocked at the person i have become but i want to give people encouragement to say that it is possible if you work hard and put your mind too it and do what is best for you. I want to make my daughter proud.

Back in September the salon was announced officially open after a long duration of renovations to the building that took 3 month to turnover. Getting stuck into the DIY renovations; Shannon and her family and friends were hands on with the salon. Creating every detail that was aways dreamt of.

The idea of the salon is to create a welcoming and cosy atmosphere for everyone to feel comfortable. To build a team that can work together and create magic. Not to be like any other salon, we focus on wellness and mental health too; giving back to the community with lots of plans to come for the future. Working with charities like we already have such a Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Cash for Kids. I am working my way towards being an advocate for National domestic violence awareness and incorporating this with the salon. Being an open space, having already helped women through this within my job role, it is something i want to push further to show women that there is a way out and what is waiting on the other side as i feel strongly about this.

THE OFFICIAL GRAND OPENING 10/09/2024

This has been the first christmas at the premsies and with only being open for a duration of 4 month we are overwhelmed and unbelievably grateful for the custom from locals were we are continuously fully booked and recieving some of the highest reviews. The locals have been so supportive of a new business open in the area and we would like to say thank you for this.

I wouldnt be were i am now with my business if it wasnt for the support of my clientele with some of them supporting me for the past 10 years when i first started out in the industry.