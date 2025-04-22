New homes bring over £300,000 investment to Lowton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Redrow's Oakwood Fields development in Lowton, Greater Manchester has sold its final property.

Located between Wigan and Warrington, Oakwood Fields has been a popular choice among buyers since it first went on sale in 2022.

The development features around 100 properties from the homebuilder’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

As part of the development’s planning agreement, Redrow has contributed almost £175,000 towards secondary education provision and around £130,000 for new improvements at local play areas, including £20,000 for the Pond Street play area and almost £110,000 for Pennington Flash Country Park.

Redrow also supported six local community groups through a community grants programme, awarding £500 grants to St Mary’s Charitable Trust, Oaklands & Meadows Residents Association, Golborne & Lowton West Neighbourhood Voice, Golborne Allotments Association and Little Nest Rescue C.I.C.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW said: “Oakwood Fields has been really sought after since its launch. It’s situated in an idyllic spot on the edge of Lowton, close to open countryside and Pennington Flash Country Park, while additional green spaces and landscaped features form part of the development ensuring residents can enjoy spending time outdoors.

“We’re proud to have been part of this wonderful community too, contributing £308,000 both through our planning agreement and to voluntary and not-for-profit groups doing amazing work in the local area.”

To find out where Redrow is currently building in the North West visit the website.