New homes in Wigan borough to give listed building a new lease of life

Elan Homes is developing a 5.59 acre site on Garrett Lane, which includes the Grade II Listed Garrett Hall Farmhouse.

The land benefits from full planning permission for 42 homes, including creating three homes in the former farmhouse, set within a tranquil oasis alongside the Honksford Brook.

Along with the conversion, there will be 17 detached homes, four semi-detached, 12 mews properties and six apartments, set amid an established landscaped setting.

An example of Elan’s new homes, similar to those coming soon to Tyldesley.

As part of Elan’s commitment to creating sustainable communities, the homes will be built to high environmental standards in accordance with the latest Part L Building Regulations.

To meet those enhanced standards the hmes at Garret Hall Fields will benefit from PV solar tiling to provide renewable energy, while triple glazing will deliver enhanced insulation and carbon reduction. There will also be waste water heat recovery systems and decentralised mechanical extract ventilation. Electric vehicle charging points will be provided to all homes.

Work to create the roads and sewers for the development began in late 2023. With construction progressing well, Elan is preparing to release the first homes for sale under the marketing name Garrett Hall Fields.

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “Elan has a proven track record of delivering high quality housing across Greater Manchester and beyond. The Garrett Hall Fields development enables us to strengthen our presence in the area and provide much needed new homes, alongside our developments in Swinton and Poynton.

“The Garrett Hall Farmhouse had fallen into disrepair in recent years, having been the subject of vandalism and fire. We’re now giving it a new lease of life as three homes, with a further 39 new homes being built across the associated land.

“As part of our commitment to the local area, we’ll make a contribution of almost £400,000 with funding allocated for affordable housing, local highways improvements, biodiversity net gain and schools.”

Elan has made contributions of almost £140,000 towards off-site affordable housing.

The company will also fund highway improvement works to Mosley Common Rd/A580 junction worth £105,000. A similar amount has been allocated for secondary education, with almost £42,000 set aside for primary education.

A biodiversity enhancement plan for birds and bats will be conducted on site, while a £9,000 contribution has been allocated for offsite biodiversity net gain measures.

The Elan homes will enjoy a tranquil, landscaped waterside setting. There will be an area of public open space to the south and east of the site, with existing trees due to be supplemented with additional planting.

The existing Honksford Brook runs along the southern boundary of the site and two new ponds will be created as part of the new development – one ecological and one set for surface water attenuation.