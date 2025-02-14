New Kitchen Facility for Leigh’s Homeless Support Project

Homeless Support Project (HSP), a charity that provides vital support to homeless people in Leigh, were delighted to receive a grant of £9,583 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled HSP to install a brand new kitchen facility, providing a warm and safe space where people can eat and seek support.

Paul Bibby, HSP Founder and Trustee said: “We served twelve and a half thousand meals here last year, as well as fourteen and a half thousand meals at Chapel Street, so a lot of people would be going hungry without us.

“We moved to Charles Street six years ago and the kitchen was already in, so it had started to show its age, and wasn’t hygienic for food inspections. So, we reached out for help, and with the funding we received from the Morrisons Foundation, Paul at PSL Plumbing and Heating said he could provide everything new to our specifications for the price of the grant award.

“It is now a centre piece and admired by everyone coming in. Thanks to the Morrisons Foundation and Paul it now looks modern, bright and has so much space to move around.”

HSP has a dedicated team of 10 full-time staff and 26 volunteers, providing free meals, a listening ear, and a wrap-around support network; it is acknowledged that there would be much more struggle if it wasn't for the Leigh-based charity.

The charity also offers additional support services including help with medical, housing, and benefits support as well as a hub that offers shower facilities and haircuts to those in need, and it is regarded as a lifeline for the dozens of people who use it every day.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m very proud that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to make such a difference to the vital work of HSP. The kitchen facility will be used for many years to come, supporting thousands of people who may otherwise not have access to meals or the help they sorely need. Supporting charities at the heart of our communities is what the Foundation is all about and HSP exemplifies this brilliantly.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.