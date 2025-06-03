New £100k community fund launched for Wigan and Greater Manchester

Charities and community organisations are being encouraged to apply for a huge, new £100,000 fund to support great work in Wigan. £30k is available from now until the end of 2025. Local groups can apply to the fund to help community projects of all types, they just need to benefit their group or local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grassroots organisations that help people get into work by providing employment directly or helping with training will be strongly encouraged. There will also be a special focus on organisations that promote diversity and inclusion.

The fund is launched by Manchester Building Society in partnership with Forever Manchester with £30,000 available now until the end of 2025 and the remaining funds being allocated over the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of the fund follows the announcement of Manchester Building Society’s return to the high street as part of a significant new phase of investment in Greater Manchester. Manchester Building Society has pledged to open branches, provide accessible financial advice and build deep community relationships locally. A place for meaningful conversations, its flagship new branch includes community space for local groups to use for free and will open at 74 King Street later in the year.

Pictured left to right Rachel Hirst, deputy chief executive at Forever Manchester, Haydn Goodwin and Emily Mesce both senior mortgage administrators from Manchester Building Society, and Jean Mills director of philanthropy from Forever Manchester ii

Andrew Haigh, CEO of Manchester Building Society, said: “We’re committed to making a difference and improving lives throughout Wigan and Greater Manchester overall by creating a welcoming and accessible branch space and providing meaningful support for our local communities. In addition to this one-off donation of £100,000 to Forever Manchester, going forward we aim to support the work of Forever Manchester through donations from our Group’s Community Fund.

“You might be trying to transform a local neighbourhood, a charity supporting young people with CV and interview clinics, or a community group providing resources and equipment for those looking to develop their skills. If so, we want to hear from you!”

Applications will be judged by a panel made up of community funding specialists from Forever Manchester and community ambassador colleagues from Manchester Building Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forever Manchester has a proven track record of raising money to fund and support community activity across Greater Manchester. It supports a huge range of activities that help young people, older people and disabled people, as well as addressing homelessness, funding sports clubs and supporting environmental, education and employability projects.

Pictured left to right Rachel Hirst, deputy chief executive at Forever Manchester, Emily Mesce and Haydn Goodwin both senior mortgage administrators from Manchester Building Society, and Jean Mills director of philanthropy from Forever Manchester

Nick Massey, CEO of Forever Manchester, said:“Our focus is on working with local communities to inspire and encourage projects that make neighbourhoods happier, healthier and safer. We rely on local people, on the ground, around Greater Manchester to drive these projects forward and we’re thrilled to offer another means of support for these worthy causes, in partnership with Manchester Building Society. We’ve been impressed by Manchester Building Society’s commitment to community investment – as a team, they truly do practise what they preach. We’re looking forward to a successful long-term partnership.”

Manchester Building Society merged with Newcastle Building Society in 2023.

To apply for future grant funding rounds which will take place in the second half of the year, please visit Funding & Support - Forever Manchester to register your application.